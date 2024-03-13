No Smoking Day 2024: Kick the butt for better skin

A lot has been said about the banes of smoking and how it affects one's health. Guess what? It also makes your appearance more haggard and reduces your glow, making your skin age faster.



On World No Smoking Day, today, we got Dr Madhu Chopra, cosmetologist and managing director of Studio Aesthetique, to share how smoking affects the skin. She begins saying, "As someone who cares deeply about their well-being, it's important to understand how smoking can significantly impact your skin. First of all, smoking speeds up the ageing process and causes fine lines and wrinkles before its time. Because of the chemicals in cigarettes, blood vessels narrow and less oxygen and nutrients reach the skin, leaving the skin tone uneven and with a dull complexion. Furthermore, smoking depletes the skin of vital vitamins, such as vitamin C, which is critical for the synthesis of collagen and causes drooping and loss of suppleness in the skin. Beyond aesthetics, smoking aggravates pre-existing symptoms and slows down the healing process of skin disorders including psoriasis and eczema." Quit smoking to regain a healthier, more radiant complexion that reflects your inner well-being (Shutterstock)

There are a bunch of short-term effects of smoking on the skin and mucous membranes, as she explains, "These include yellowing of the fingers and nails, discoloration of the teeth, and even a black hairy tongue. Long-term effects include dry skin, uneven skin pigmentation, baggy eyes, a saggy jawline, and deeper facial wrinkles and furrows."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also, smoking-related repetitive facial movements like squinting and pursing lips to block smoke can exacerbate wrinkles around the mouth and eyes over time. To counteract these negative consequences and reveal a it's imperative to emphasise the health of your skin by giving up smoking and implementing a skincare routine high in antioxidants and hydration.

How cutting back on smoking helps regain beauty back

Don't think twice; the decision to reduce smoking will help you regain your beauty and skin health. She states, "It helps your body start the healing process nearly right away. As you give up cigarettes, your blood circulation gets better, giving your skin cells more oxygen and vital nutrients. Your skin will seem healthier and more vibrant because of this increase in circulation. Reducing smoking also lowers exposure to dangerous chemicals and poisons that promote ageing and aggravate skin damage. As your skin regains its elasticity and firmness, you might eventually see a decrease in wrinkles and fine lines."

Adds Dr Chopra, "Reducing your smoking will also lessen the chance of aggravating pre-existing skin disorders like eczema or acne, promoting faster skin renewal and healing. Accepting this shift makes you look better on the outside and gives you the confidence to put your health and wellbeing first, which makes you a happier, more self-assured version of yourself."

Significant changes seen

1. The skin has better blood and oxygen flow, your complexion can get noticeably brighter and more luminous.

2. This may result in a more uniform skin tone and a decrease in the look of sallowness or dullness.

3. As your skin regains its elasticity and firmness, you may also notice a decrease in the severity of wrinkles and fine lines, especially around your mouth and eyes.

4. Reducing smoking will also help lessen skin inflammation, which can lessen redness, irritation, and puffiness—especially in people with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

5. As you stop smoking, your skin will be able to cleanse and heal more efficiently, which may eventually result in fewer and milder breakouts.

Overall, quitting smoking has benefits that go beyond appearance; it supports your journey towards general vitality and well-being and encourages healthier, more robust skin, ends Dr Chopra.