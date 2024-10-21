Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra: Bada lucky hai Lucknow mere liye

The double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recalled the day when he won the first gold medal of his life in Lucknow. Olympian Neeraj Chopra (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The sports star said that the medal will be special for him. “I still remember my first gold that I win in Lucknow back in 2012, during the Junior Nationals.”

Addressing students and official at La Martiniere College, he said, “Among 20-25 sports my first pick was javelin and for me it was always this sport that I knew was my calling, javelin hi mujhe pasand aya tha. Even after winning medals, I still continue to strive hard, uthhte baithe yahi sochta hu ki mujhe apna 100% dena hai.”

The champion when asked by student whom he gives credit for his success he was quick to add, “Not one it has been my family as I have joint family toh saare hi and of course coaches.”

A crowd of fans welcomed Chopra wherever he went. The javelin star right after landing made his way to the city’s favourite snacking hub Sharmaji Ki Chai. “My favourite kullad chai with samosa and bun-makkhan was my instant pick, aaj diet aside,” he said.

Neeraj Chopra at Sharma Chai(Deepak Gupta)

Sharing his Lucknow connect, “I came to Lucknow in 2012 for my very first Javelin national event that I took part in and set a national record. Bada luckyhai Lucknow mere liye. Kam aana hota hai but yahan anna accha lagta hai mujhe.”

He concluded, “This time I am taking a short trip so sadly I won’t be able to go to many places in Lucknow, but I really wish to plan a proper trip with time and explore the city. I must say the city has developed and changed a lot.”

Later in the evening, he addressed visitors at a city mall during a store launch. Chopra’s fan dedicated a poem to the champion while one fan gifted him a sketch.