Padma Shri honour: Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional, dedicates award to makers, family and fans

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award, shares his thoughts on his big day, he states, “The award brings a lot of responsibility, and I personally feel it’s not only me, but this journey of over four decades that is more about my makers, my family, my team, my fans, my colleagues and all who stood by me; it’s for them.” Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee (Instagram)

Expressing his gratitude, the actor mentions that the moment was especially emotional as he has family by his side. “I am in Delhi and glad as my son, (actor-maker Trishanjit Chatterjee), has come along to see me receive one the biggest civilian honour of the country. I am very emotional and elated at the same time. When your work is liked and praised, it means the world to an artist, and awards just add that perfect plus to all the emotions and appreciation.”

Recalling his earlier days, the actor shares the intentional path he took in his career. He says, “As we all know that my father, Biswajit Chatterjee, was a very big star from the 60s, and I could have easily made it via Bollywood or any other industry that was thriving, but I wanted to give my best to my craft and joined the Bengali film industry. I remember this industry back then had seen a very low and bad time, especially when we started our career. But the tide just turned, and here we are; today, generations and generations have stood by me and the industry."

On the topic of what he is missing the most at this hour of pride, he added, “My maa’s contribution has been big. Whatever I am today, it’s because of her belief in me and I miss her by my side. Hope she, Ratna Chatterjee, is watching me over and will be blessing us more as I am honoured with my first Padma award.”

Prosenjit concluded by expressing his gladness that all industries have come together on one platform over the years, noting, “Today I am getting to be part of so much good work across platforms and industries. People’s love has just doubled, and I am more than willing to go at this point of time.”