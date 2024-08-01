Paris Olympics: Turkey's air pistol shooter becomes the latest social media sensation for his unmatched swag

Bang bang, you shot me down. Cher and Nancy Sinatra spoke for all of us. Hooked to our social media feeds for the next iconic visual in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, we were served and how. Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç taking aim in a tee, shorts and prescription glasses — sans shooting glasses, ear muffs or any other piece of specialised gear — has sent social media users in a tizzy and shaken up memeverse. Yusuf Dikeç won the silver medal

Dikeç took home silver in the event winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Soon, the deluge of memes and reactions of shock and awe began, with Dikeç being compared to athletes who participated in the competition decked out in specialised gear, including special goggles, lenses to avoid blur and ear protectors. In contrast, the Turkish shooter redefined casual confidence when he appeared at the Paris Olympics 2024 stage in regular prescription glasses and normal earplugs, one hand in his pocket in the marksman’s stance.

Some joked that Turkey had sent a secret spy to the Olympics, and he did not win the gold intentionally so as not to arouse suspicion. Dikeç does happen to be a former soldier.

Dikeç missed the Olympic gold, but he definitely won social media with his effortless swagger. Oh, and this is the 51-year-old Dikeç’s first Olympic outing.