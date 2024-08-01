 Paris Olympics: Turkey's air pistol shooter becomes the latest social media sensation for his unmatched swag - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paris Olympics: Turkey's air pistol shooter becomes the latest social media sensation for his unmatched swag

BySamarth Goyal
Aug 01, 2024 04:49 PM IST

A T-shirt, shorts and prescription glasses is all it took the Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç to show up and bag a silver at the ongoing Paris Olympics

Bang bang, you shot me down. Cher and Nancy Sinatra spoke for all of us. Hooked to our social media feeds for the next iconic visual in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, we were served and how. Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç taking aim in a tee, shorts and prescription glasses — sans shooting glasses, ear muffs or any other piece of specialised gear — has sent social media users in a tizzy and shaken up memeverse.

Yusuf Dikeç won the silver medal
Yusuf Dikeç won the silver medal

Dikeç took home silver in the event winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Soon, the deluge of memes and reactions of shock and awe began, with Dikeç being compared to athletes who participated in the competition decked out in specialised gear, including special goggles, lenses to avoid blur and ear protectors. In contrast, the Turkish shooter redefined casual confidence when he appeared at the Paris Olympics 2024 stage in regular prescription glasses and normal earplugs, one hand in his pocket in the marksman’s stance.

Some joked that Turkey had sent a secret spy to the Olympics, and he did not win the gold intentionally so as not to arouse suspicion. Dikeç does happen to be a former soldier.

Dikeç missed the Olympic gold, but he definitely won social media with his effortless swagger. Oh, and this is the 51-year-old Dikeç’s first Olympic outing.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Paris Olympics: Turkey's air pistol shooter becomes the latest social media sensation for his unmatched swag
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On