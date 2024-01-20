Pendant lighting can be a decor game changer

Pendant lights lend a modern stylish touch to the living room(Pexels)

In the world of architecture and design one can no longer recognise lighting as merely that. It adds adding elegance and style to the space with an ability to transform the landscape completely. Want to have a romantic ambience? Go for soft lights. Fond of bedside reading? Opt task lighting that offers specific illumination. And one trend that straddles both functionality and aesthetics with ease is pendant lighting. Design experts reveal more about this...

What are pendant lights?

Choose a lamp in a shape and material that accentuates the rest of the living area(Arjun Rathi)

This is the key mantra to elevate any room. Explaining about pendant lights, Arjun Rathi, Principal Architect and Lighting Designer at Arjun Rathi Design says, "This is a lighting fixture that typically hangs from the ceiling, suspended by a rod, chain, or cord. These luminous adornments are expertly designed to cast focused beams, illuminating targeted spaces within a room with precision and style. Whether you place the light over your dining table, have it suspended above the kitchen island or gracing a hallway as it spreads a beautiful ambient glow, pendant lights are apt. They seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetic appeal making them a go-to practical and decorative element in interior design.

HOW TO USE

Versatile and eye-catching

Arjun, who was inspired to use sweets when designing these lights, adds, "Pendant lights can elevate the look of a room in a lot of different ways starting from the aesthetic appeal. I've done a paan pendant light or and a 2 module Bullseye pendant inspired by Indian delicacies and sweets. They'e just few from the lot of versatile pendant options that can lend charm to any space requirements. These lights are eye-catching and work well for focused illumination. Try hanging a pendant light in the entryway or above a side table in the bedroom to bring in an aesthetic allure. They’re also an effective way to make use of vertical space, especially in rooms with high ceilings."



Tips to use different styles of pendant lamps

Go with the design you like(Pexels)

If you're wondering how to use these, Monica Chawla, Principal at Essentia Environments, shares her ideas. She says, "Pendant lighting can help you achieve the perfect fusion of minimalism and grandeur. To add a sense of opulence into your design scheme, choose white pendants embellished with stark black accents. This pairing exudes understated elegance introducing a sense of timeless appeal to your minimalist interior. She shares further, “In dining areas, the trend of multi-pendant fixtures has become very popular, and they offer a visually stunning focal point. For effortlessly luxury that also packs functionality, while providing illumination, go for glass pendants. On the other hand, fabrics can be a unique alternative to glass, adding a personalized touch to your lighting design.”