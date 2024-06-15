PM Modi meets Giorgia Meloni: Internet swoons over #Melodi reunion at G7 Summit in Italy

Narendra Modi made his first international appearance since being sworn in for his third term as the Prime Minister of India, dated June 9 in New Delhi. Following the same, he received a special invite to attend the ongoing G7 Summit. With Italy hosting the keynote event, it was but obvious that a Modi and Meloni reunion was on the cards. As glimpses from the otherwise formal event started making its way on to social media, the internet as of now is abounding with a renewed interest in #Melodi. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni takes a selfie with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Italy

#Melodi reunion takes the internet by storm

#Melodi for all practical purposes stands as the unofficial ship name for the professional camaraderie PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni share. As a matter of fact, PM Meloni herself shared a short selfie-clip on June 15 following the proceedings of the day for the G7 Summit, where she can be heard saying, "Hello from the 'Melodi' team". PM Modi too features in the clip and can be seen smiling along. The #Melodi brigade on the internet has often found themselves on the receiving end of online brickbats for overtly romanticising the political duo's 'chemistry' per se. However, with Meloni herself making use of the hashtag, the brigade appears to have received the only green flag they need.

An X user commented, "Ok who all were saying the memes were cringe? Meloni ji rubbed it on their face. She loves the memes guys. Keep them coming. Baki kisike saath aise pic nahi post kiya hai only with our modi ji. 😍😍😍" Another added, "Two Coolest politicians..." Many even appreciated how both Modi and Meloni have taken the internet banter in their stride. A comment read, "The super coolest Prime Ministers. She enjoyed mems on them. We are officially melodi team now 🇮🇳❣️🇮🇹😍" Referring to one of the first few times the two took a candid selfie, another comment read, “This will BREAK the internet like this selfie 🤳 #Melodi”

An older selfie featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni

Kangana Ranaut is pro-Melodi

Among the sea of social media users who reacted to PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni's banter, was actor and now politician Kangana Ranaut. Sharing the video to her Instagram stories, Kangana expressed how PM Modi has always strived to make women “feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise”.

Kangana Ranaut is all-praises for PM Modi

It is worth mentioning that Kangana recently contested the General Elections on a BJP ticket from the constituency of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and emerged victorious.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni greets Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Italy

Are you enjoying the #Melodi reunion or do you think the internet has taken it too far?