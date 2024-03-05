Purane Chawal create Dhumrapan moment in Lucknow, Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat wow audience

Theatre veterans Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat, ably supported by young actors, left the audience in splits during the plays held as a part of Repertwahr Weekends at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy. Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat during the play Purane Chawal staged in Lucknow(HT Photo)

The two-day weekend fest opened with director Akarsh Khurana’s play Dhumrapan, written by playwright Adhir Bhat. Set in the smoking area of a corporate office, the play delves with office gossip, competition and bond between colleagues, family lives and office politics.

Play Dhumrapan being staged in Lucknow(Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The play revolves around the senior most staff, played by Barat, and his younger colleagues, joined by an intern, and the strict boss, played by Mishra. Set from Monday to Friday, the days unfold how Barat loses his job for a mistake which affects his colleagues. Selfish motives, appraisals, God-fearing nature, father-son relationship, flirting nature and insecurities all come into play. Smoking and office-politics remain the binding force which created hilarious moments.

Acts of Abhishek Saha, Siddharth Kumar, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Samridhi Agarwal and Sarthak Kakkar got roaring applause.

The instrument played by Rajat Tiwari mesmerised the audience. “I had the smallest role in the play but being a part of this beautifully written play and direction is my driving force. The love Lucknow showered on us is amazing as always,” says Mishra.

Play Purane Chawal was staged on Sunday in which Mishra (as Mehdi) and Barat (as VD) played elderly actors. The story is about the duo after a successful run of their iconic play for 42 years. Then comes 12 years of angst as the two can’t see eye to eye, but are scheduled to team up again. This love and hate relationship creates hilarious and emotional moments which the actors ace brilliantly.

The play is an adaptation of playwright Niel Simons play The Sunshine Boy and has been directed by actor-director Sumeet Vyas. Ghanshyam Lalsa, Prashant, Kirti and Anamika Tiwari played commendable roles.

“This is a new play and we started it a little while back. Abhi naya baccha hai and aap log taali baja rahe hain to accha lag raha hai,” says Barat.

Organiser Bhoopesh Rai adds, “We have started this Weekends thing under which we are planning to host two plays or maybe stand-up comedy acts every month.”