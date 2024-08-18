Raksha Bandhan Lucknow special: Monsoon sweet delights take front seat on the day of sibling love

With Raksha Bandhan, the month of Shravana (Sawan) officially ends today, but sweet delicacies from the season are outperforming other sweets on the festival. A variety of ghewars, anarsa goli, soothpheni, jaggery-anarsa patti, mango delights and others monsoon sweets are the most sought-after sweets, say mithaiwallahs. We take a look at the trend. Assorted monsoon special delicacies for Raksha Bandhan on display at a sweet shop in Lucknow

Traditional value

Said to be originating in Rajasthan and Brajbhoomi (western Uttar Pradesh), these Sawan delicacies hold special significance during Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan and upcoming festivals Kajari Teej, Janmashtami and Hartalika Teej.

“In Rajasthan, it's mandatory to carry sweets during teej to the homes of sisters and daughters. They are also exchanged during Raksha Bandhan. Gradually, this has spread widely in the entire North India and here people prefer to buy this on the day of Raksha Bandhan,” says Ved Prakash Gupta of Classic Radhey Sweets.

Choice of masses

Matrika Gupta of Ram Asrey Sweets says that every second buyer at her sweet shop asks for Sawan delights over other traditional sweets. “Buyers specifically ask for ghewar as it’s made of rice, it’s a seasonal delicacy, has shelf life and is amazingly tasty too. It’s very handy also as it’s available in multiple sizes – half kgs ones, mini and baby sizes one-bite variants. For giveaways, people prefer mini ghewars that are around 250 grams and easy to consume teamed with anarsa goli and sootpheni. Toppings too are multiple to choose from,” she says.

Innovations driving

Sootpheni are available in two variants whereas anarsa goli does not have options but ghewar topping are growing manifold – plain, malai, blueberry, mango, kesar, chocolate and so on. “My favourite is chocolate one. It’s a perfect marriage between traditional and modern sweets. Cruncy base with authentic ganache chocolate topping is heavenly. My sister knows that she must just bring that for me for the rituals,” says Devansh Vaish, an engineering aspirant.

Srajal Gupta of Madhurima Sweets adds, “It’s a simple demand and supply phenomenon. Earlier, it was all about traditional sweets, but in this season, ghewars and especially mini and multiple ghewar with their work best. So, we too are offering it on a patter!”