Rapper Badshah goes global, will head to USA, Canada with The Paagal Tour 2024

Rapper Badshah is heading to the US and Canada for a tour for the first time. The tour, titled The Paagal Tour 2024, will take place from May to August. Rapper Badshah will soon go on an International tour

The 38-year-old will make pit stops in Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas and New Jersey. He will also travel to Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles and the Netherlands.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rapper Badshah will soon go on an International tour

The singer-songwriter is going on tour in support of his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja. He will put on a three-hour show with a setlist of over 30 songs, featuring his hits such as Jugnu, Paani Paani, Garmi, DJ Waale Babu, Lets Nacho, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Genda Phool, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Paagal.

Badshah states, “Grateful and blessed. This year has started on an electrifying note and I’m appreciative that I’m getting to do everything that I’m truly passionate about. This tour is about the ability to conquer your dreams, break stereotypes and transcend boundaries. See you in the arenas soon for one of my most experimental live show experiences till date.”

Recently, Badshah grabbed headlines for becoming the first-ever Indian hip-hop artist to headline the mainstage of UNTOLD, which is ranked as the world’s #6 music festival and Europe’s #3 music festival by DJ Mag.

The musician recently released a new track, titled Class, for series Showtime, featuring actor Emraan Hashmi. The song features actor Mouni Roy, who is collaborating with the rapper for the first time. Talking about the song, Badshah said, “When I was approached to write a rap song for ‘Showtime’, I agreed because of my love for the movie industry… What I was looking forward to with this song was working with Mouni as it was my first collaboration with her, and we had a blast shooting the song. She is not only a great actor, but an effortless dancer too, who perfectly added the glam factor to the song and enhanced it.”