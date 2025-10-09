‘Rawalpindi Chicken’: Indian Air Force celebrates 93rd anniversary with Pakistan on the dinner plate, menu goes viral

The Indian Air Force’s 93rd anniversary celebration came with a surprising side of humour — and a dash of trolling that’s now gone viral. A photo of a dinner menu from the event, featuring dishes named after Pakistani cities targeted during anti-terror operations, is doing the rounds on social media — and netizens can’t stop talking about it. Indian Air Force menu at 93rd anniversary celebrations

The menu included a range of dishes that blended flavour with subtle political commentary. The main course featured ‘Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala’, ‘Rafiqui Rhara Mutton’, ‘Bholari Paneer Methi Malai’, ‘Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta’, ‘Sargodha Dal Makhani’, ‘Jacobabad Mewa Pulao’, and ‘Bahawalpur Naan’. Dessert didn’t hold back either — guests were treated to ‘Balakot Tiramisu’, ‘Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda’, and ‘Muridke Meetha Pan’.