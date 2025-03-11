Rohit Sharma feels 'future of Indian cricket is in safe hands'

Following his team's ICC Champions Trophy win, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, spoke to teammate Jasprit Bumrah's wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, about the his future in the Indian cricket team and the future of the Men In Blue. Rohit Sharma poses with the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium

"It is very hard to say that right now. But I am keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I am playing. Right now, I am playing really, really well, and I am enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice," he said in the interview published by the ICC.

The 37-year-old said that he cannot really commit to being a part of 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup squad, ICC Cricket reported. When the next tournament takes place in October-November 2027, Rohit will be 40 years of age. "I can't really say 2027, because it's too far," he said.

""As long as I'm enjoying the sport, I'm enjoying playing the game, doing what I'm doing for this team, I will continue to play. It is something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there's so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I don't want to leave this team. The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them," he added.

Nevertheless, Rohit feels regardless of his presence in the team, the future looks solid for the next decade, atleast.

"You want to create your bench strength while you're playing. Whenever we had the opportunity in the last four or five years, we've always tried to give opportunities to all these players. They've grabbed it. You can surely say that Indian cricket for the future is in very, very safe hands, looking at how the players are coming up, how they want to take that responsibility, how much hunger is there. The passion, the talent, all of that is there. It's just about now going out there and doing it," he said.