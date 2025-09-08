Sardar Singh, Raghunath VR and Ritu Rani laud Team India after their fourth Asia Cup title: ‘It’s a big statement'

Former Indian hockey players hailed the national team’s commanding 4-1 win over South Korea in Rajgir (Bihar) on Sunday, which ended an eight-year wait for the Asia Cup title. India beat South Korea 4-1 in the finals of Asia Cup

“Ye bahut proud hone ki baat hai humare desh ke liye ki humne apne India mein ye jeet hasil ki vo bhi 8 saal ke baad, aur sabse badi baat ki humne World Cup ke liye qualify bhi kar liya hai. World Cup ek bahut bada tournament hai aur humare team ka ab next target World Cup mein achha performance hai, jis se hum World Champion ban payenge (It is a matter of great pride for our country that we have won this title at home after eight years, and the bigger achievement is that we have also qualified for the World Cup. The World Cup is a huge tournament, and the team’s next target should be to perform well there so that we can become world champions),” said former India captain Ritu Rani.

Raghunath VR, who was part of India’s Asia Cup triumph back in 2007, called the victory a statement of intent. “Becoming champions of Asia is a statement. The win tells other non-Asian countries that India is a serious team and big contenders for the World Cup as well… Led by Harmanpreet, this team showcased that they can beat anyone. I am really proud of their achievement, especially given the fact that now we have the most number of Asia Cup trophies,” he told us.

Former Captain, Sardar Singh, who was also a part of the Indian Team the last time they won the Asia Cup in 2017, says, “To see how our boys played on the field this Asia Cup makes me feel so proud and happy. They have not just won the trophy but have dominated right through and have performed extremely well under high-pressure situations. From our captain Harmanpreet and other senior players to the youngsters, this team has played like real champions. If they keep playing like this and keep improving, they will continue to be the world beaters that they truly are."

With this victory, India secured their fourth Asia Cup crown—after wins in 2003, 2007 and 2017—making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history. The triumph also booked their place at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The 12th edition of the tournament, hosted for the first time in Bihar at the newly built Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, saw India go unbeaten. The final was a commanding display of attacking hockey, underlining the side’s consistency throughout the campaign.

The win sparked jubilant reactions across social media, with fans flooding timelines with congratulatory posts, photos of the squad, and nostalgic reminders of India’s earlier victories. For many, the result felt like a continuation of the resurgence in Indian hockey that began with their Olympic and Asian Games podium finishes in recent years.

(Inputs by Karan Sethi)