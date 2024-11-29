Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran set to return to India: If I lived a celebrity life 24x7, I'd go crazy

All set to return to India for his “biggest ever tour of your beautiful country”, singer Ed Sheeran will be starting his multi-city tour from January 30 in Pune. His fourth visit to the country will culminate with a pre-birthday performance in Delhi on February 15, ahead of his birthday on February 17. Ed Sheeran is set to return to India for a multi-city tour in February 2025

Ahead of his last visit to Mumbai in March 2024, where he enthralled Mumbaikars with his two-and-a-half performance, he sat down with us for an exclusive conversation. Believing that “India is my biggest market”, as he shared with us, he lives a grounded life. With the non-stop touring and the worldwide fame surrounding him, the Perfect singer still believes that he is not cut for the fame game. Sheeran said, “I feel like if I lived a celebrity life 24x7, I'd go crazy. I think it's not the real world or the reality. Reality is real life for me. It's relationships that you've grown up with — whether it be your friends, family or your partner and that's the real world.

He went on to explain, “The whole fame game and celebrity world exists for however long you want it to exist for. I'm on tour now, so I'm doing interviews and I am meeting people. But when I go home, I'm not Ed Sheeran. I am just myself and live a normal life.”

Sharing a special connection with the country, the 33-year-old opened up, “Every time I come back here, it feels more exciting. The metric that you would have measured success by back in 2014, I would have no idea that people liked my music here. It wasn't until coming here in 2015, that I realised for the first time, that people like my music here. Whereas now, it's clear, that India is my biggest market.”

Sticking true to his words and hinting at us about his next India visit soon, he had shared with us during the interaction, “We were meant to play in Bengaluru and Delhi too this time, but it didn’t work out. So, I think we're going to come back and do these two cities next time.”

When asked if he follows Bollywood, he claimed, “Yeah, I do follow Bollywood. I try to do that since I came here. The first time I was here, I met a lot of people from Bollywood, so since then, I've tried to keep up to date with it. There was a Bollywood film which I had watched called Street Dancer (2020). Also, I usually end up watching most of the Bollywood films when I am travelling on the plane.”

For an ardent Ed Sheeran fan, the burning question is if the singer would be composing a song for a Bollywood film anytime soon. When asked about the same, the 33-year-old answered, “I would love to compose a song for Bollywood. For me, it’s exciting and an amazing part of your culture. It's so vibrant and fun. So I'd love to be as involved as anyone would want me to be involved.”

Sheerios can enjoy his live performance in the multi-city concerts starting from January 30 in Pune, February 2 in Hyderabad, February 5 in Chennai, February 8 in Bengaluru, February 12 in Shillong and ending on February 15 in Delhi.