'Sixer Dube is back': Internet goes into overdrive praising Shivam Dube's return to cricket in SMAT

Social media when abuzz with memes and jokes as Indian cricketer Shivam Dube scored a sensational knock of 71 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), making it a rather sensational comeback to cricket after an injury saw him on the sidelines for over three months. Shivam Dube hit seven sixes as he made a quickfire 71 runs against Services in SMAT

His 130-run stand with Surya Kumar Yadav powered Mumbai to a strong total of 192-4, after the team's scoreboard was 60-3 until the ninth over. The World Cup winning duo's partnership saw Mumbai win comfortable by a margin of 39 runs.

Dube's swashbuckling innings saw the left-nader hit two fours and seven towering sixes at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. Internet and social media heaped praises on Dube for his quickfire knock, considering it was a return after he was on the sidelines for three months following a surgery due to injury and this was Dube's first game representing Mumbai in the ongoing SMAT.

Dube, was retained for ₹12 crore by the Chennai Super Kings at the recently concluded IPL Auctions for the upcoming season in 2025. His batting partner, Surya Kumar Yadav too, was retained by the Mumbai Indians for ₹15 crores.

Dube was part of the T20 World Cup winning team in June, earlier this year. His stunning 71-run knock, highlighted by towering sixes and a game-changing partnership with Surya Kumar Yadav, not only secured Mumbai a convincing win but also cemented his reputation as a match-winner.