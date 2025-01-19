Jitu Rai: Ready to aim for a medal at the 2028 Olympics

Indian Olympic athlete Jitu Rai (37), who competes in the 10-metre air pistol and 50-metre pistol events, believes that budding players should make use of the precedent set by their predecessors in the field. Shooting athlete Jitu Rai

“The stage is already set in the sport of shooting, and there is no looking back. Everyone should acknowledge that in the last Olympics, the first medal and the first double stint both came from shooting. That’s how high the bar is now. People in our country recognize this sport, and that didn’t happen overnight. I am extremely happy for Manu Bhaker receiving the Khel Ratna,” says the Khel Ratna (2016) and Padma Shri (2020) winner.

Having retired as an Indian Army Subedar Major, Rai credits his career to the Indian Army. “What the army is and has been doing for the youth of the country, especially in different sports, primarily shooting, is commendable.”

Calling the controversy over double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker’s Khel Ratna award unnecessary, Rai says, “The overall lapse was surely unwelcoming. The Olympics is the biggest sports event, and the pressure to perform is unexplainable. In such a scenario, if someone wins medals, especially two, it is a historical feat that will be difficult to recreate in the coming years, and that should be the focus. Thankfully, all’s well that ends well.”

On his preparation for the 2028 Olympics, he adds, “I am more than prepared for the next Olympics and want to be part of the squad because shooting is always a mind game, and I want to win more medals for my country. Also, I enjoy mentoring youngsters and am open to collaborating for a training centre.”