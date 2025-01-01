Sad; they are celebrating: Fans split over Khan, Pant, Siraj and Gill’s New Year celebration post after Melbourne defeat

As Team India prepares to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Sydney, cricketers Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj shared photos of their New Year celebrations at Sydney Harbour Bridge. The players, ahead of the decisive Test match beginning on 3rd January, welcomed 2025 with fireworks and festivities at the Opera House and aboard a yacht on Sydney’s shimmering bay. Sarfaraz Khan along with Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana, rang in the New Year in Sydney

The dazzling display of fireworks illuminated the Sydney Harbour Bridge as several people gathered to celebrate. Among the Indian contingent, Sarfaraz Khan, yet to play a match in the series, posted pictures and videos of the group’s celebration.

However, the celebration did not sit well with everyone back home. Indian fans expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some wished the players a happy new year, others criticised them for indulging in celebrations following their embarrassing defeat at Melbourne.

India, having closed 2024 with a loss at the MCG, now face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s in June. The upcoming clash at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is a critical one, with South Africa having already secured their spot in the 2023-25 WTC Final. India now find themselves in a fierce battle with Australia, who are eager to redeem themselves after losing several recent home series despite their strong win in Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy remains under intense scrutiny as India have failed to secure victory in their last six Tests. While Sharma has demonstrated moments of tactical brilliance, recent defeats have raised questions about his leadership and ability to inspire the team. The SCG Test offers him a vital opportunity to silence critics and steer India towards much-needed success.