Sonu Nigam: I am in awe of Pune, I receive a lot of love from the audience there

Musicians who perform in Pune hold the city and its love for music in very high regard. And that’s what makes them come back to the city over and over. Sonu Nigam is set to return to Pune after six months for a performance this weekend. Excited about performing in the city that is “symbolic of music, art and culture”, the singer says, “I have performed in Pune several times over the last three decades. But never have I ever visited the city without a special regard in my heart for the audience. I remember the first time I performed there was in 1993 with (actor-director) Sachin Pilgaonkar ji. He took me to Pune for the first time. I had only two famous songs back then – Achha Sila Diya and Ishq Mein Tumhein (both from Bewafa Sanam; 1995). Everything was so new and intimidating for me.” Sonu Nigam

The Padma Shri recipient agrees that Pune has a very rich legacy of arts. Speaking about experiencing that magic, he says, “I am in awe of Pune. I have been fortunate to always receive love from the audience there. Also, the artistes that come out of the city are out of the world. I also have another reason to love Pune. Osho (philosopher and spiritual teacher) lived there. I wish I could live there sometimes and enjoy the typical Maharashtrian culture of the city.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Does he plan to indulge in some Pune delicacies while in the city this Saturday? “I have been fed Pune food many times and I really enjoyed it. But it’s been a while. I am hoping to relish some traditional food this time,” the Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se (Dunki; 2023) and Papa Meri Jaan (Animal; 2023) singer signs off.

Meanwhile, the people behind the show are also excited about Nigam's act. "We have done a lot of concerts in Pune, but it all pales in comparison to the unmatched excitement ignited by every Sonu Nigam performance. The audiences are so excited about the show on Saturday and are already inquiring about his next visit to the city," says Namrata Gupta Khan of NR Talent and Event Management.