Sreejita De: Michael has changed the paradigm of my craft

Actor Sreejita De is finally back to work after wrapping up her multicultural and cross-border wedding ceremonies that continued till last year.

Married to Michael Blohm-Pape, who works as a business development manager at a corporate De is just loving and living her married to the fullest and says that honeymoon has to wait as she's back to business.

'Once an actor, always an actor. Surely, for the past two years, I was loving being Michael's wife, pet parent to our dogs, and articulately doing all the homely stuff. I love cooking for Michael as he loves Indian food. I just enjoy making whatever little I know for him.'

'It's not that I didn't want to take up work. I also tried doing a part in a show six months back, but I couldn't relate to it, so I had to move on.'

On Michael understanding her profession, she says, 'Of course, he does. And he knows well that I love acting as a job. It was on his insistence that I once again thought to resume TV with show Doree season 2. When I took up a new show, Michael accompanied me to see how the sets are and how we work. He loved every bit of it. He has changed the paradigm of my craft, and today I am more relatable as an artiste. I am busy with a television project and this medium is surely time consuming. So once the makers have a bank of work then maybe we both can travel. Till then honeymoon has to wait as taking out a week is not possible as of now. "

The actor says she is known as a very simple and grounded person in her surroundings. "I feel marriage has changed me for the better. I always wanted to channelise my energies into a better tomorrow, getting into unnecessary competition and cat fights was never my way of life. Maybe that's the reason that today I am more at peace as there is nothing to rush. And if I am taking on work, it should be worthwhile as leaving home should be justified.