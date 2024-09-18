Stand up artiste Rajat Sood says, I am spreading love through laughter

Stand-up artiste Rajat Sood believes the best part of his profession is spreading love. “Main toh mohobbat ka parchamm utha ke chalta hu. Wherever I go, I try to make my audience happy. I don’t think there’s a better profession than this, as it allows me to share my learnings and experiences of life with all age groups,” says Sood, who is bringing his first public show, Lessons of Love, to Lucknow this weekend. Comic artiste Rajat Sood

Discussing his vulnerability as a performer, Sood shares, “Whatever you’ve lived and experienced makes you vulnerable as an artiste. Vulnerability is part and parcel of our lives. We must interact with our audience with utmost honesty and humanity. In the early days of my career, when I had just moved on from a relationship, I found it difficult to talk about it.”

“Earlier, I felt I should only discuss positive experiences. I didn’t have the courage to share how much a broken relationship can hurt one’s psyche. Once I realized I had overcome that, I began weaving those emotions into my art. Since then, I feel much closer to myself as a person and as an artiste,” he adds.

Sood considers his audience an invaluable asset. “For any artiste, the audience is everything. Even if we practice and build our content, we need an audience. Their reactions shape our next moves. My spontaneity increases manifold when I have a responsive audience, which often happens because I talk about love—a universal emotion that connects us all. Pyar toh sabne kiya hai, be it our parents or grandparents; everyone has dipped their toes in this ocean of love. So, we all enjoy sharing tales of mohobbat,” says the comic artist, who is also set to launch a new live show season for 2025, again focusing on love.

Catch it live:

What: Rajat Sood Live- Lessons of love

Where: Birspark , Gomti Nagar

When: September 21

Timing: 6pm