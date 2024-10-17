Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stand-up comic Amrita Sethi: Some men just don’t like a woman cracking jokes on them

ByS Farah Rizvi
Oct 17, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Stand-up artiste Amrita Sethi says being a women performer she has a lot of scope in her field

Stand-up comic Amrita Sethi says women performers have a lot of scope in her field. “There’s competition, but since the number of women artistes is quite less compared to men, that gives us a greater leverage in the field,” she says.

Stand-up artiste Amrita Sethi
Stand-up artiste Amrita Sethi

The comedian adds that thriving in the field isn’t easy. “It’s a tough job for sure,” she says, adding, “Men cracking jokes is a normal norm for all of us. It’s like anybody can do it and it has been happening for ages now. Weddings are the best example, where you always find that one man cracking jokes on his wife, cousins or guests. I started making jokes on my father, hence the name of my show Gareeb Baap Ki Bidgi Hui Aulad. He is such a sport, otherwise usually, men don’t take jokes on them easily.”

Ask her to explain this further and she says, “In a packed house, it’s fine. But as I love interacting with the audience, I have realised some men just don’t like a woman cracking jokes on them. If it was vice versa, I know they would have loved it. That’s what at times surprises me. But it’s okay, as people are not very used to women comics doing crowd work.”

The comic, who is set to bring her show to the city for the first time, followed by another act in Kanpur, is excited about taking the stage in Uttar Pradesh and promises many more to come in future, “I have a long way to go and I want to expand my wings as far as I can. Also, content wise I have a lot in store for my audience.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On