Suman Indori actor Ashnoor Kaur on eye surgery: No eye make-up for a month

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who had been away from screen and social media after her show Suman Indori ended last month, isn’t in a “rush to take on another project”. “I got my lasik surgery done as it was long pending,” says the actor. Actor Ashnoor Kaur(Instagram)

Speaking about the show going off air in just seven months, Ashnoor adds, “In the current times, even shows featuring big names fail. Ours still stood the test of time and managed to have an audience. Even in the 6.30pm slot, it earned good views and was at the top in its category, in today's time what else an actor ask for?”

Ashnoor admits she was taken aback when she learnt about the show going off air in April. “I was disheartened. In fact, the entire team was and it happened all of a sudden. When you are not prepared in your head, you tend to get overwhelmed,” says the actor, who took on the show after a three-year hiatus from the small screen.

The actor also clarifies that she never played a mother in the show. "I was very clear from the beginning, and when I met the team, I stated that I could play a character who is married but not a mother on screen, as I am just too young for the role. So, when the show took a leap, a child's character was introduced, but I was playing a guardian to him throughout."

For now, Ashnoor is focusing on her health and recovery after the eye surgery. “It was a long time pending, and now I’m seeing everything in HD (laughs)! I was nine when I got power glasses, and the number kept increasing by the year. My doctor has suggested to avoid swimming, eye make-up and visiting dusty places for a month.”