'The King Kohli aura': Netizens and experts weigh in on Virat's return to Ranji Trophy after 12 years

The BCCI may have intended to diminish the superstar culture in Indian cricket by emphasising domestic tournaments, but the fervent fan response to the Ranji Trophy tells a different story. The sight of top international cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to their domestic teams after years away has only reaffirmed the enduring allure of individual icons. Virat Kohli is playing for Delhi in Ranji trophy after 12 years

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle weighed in on the trend, highlighting its potential impact. “It depends on whether they believe it will rekindle the joy! But it is a good sign, yes,” he remarked, emphasising how international players featuring in domestic tournaments can both benefit them personally and elevate the profile of the competition.

This growing enthusiasm was on full display at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday morning. Fans began assembling as early as 5 AM, eager to witness Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years. Having confirmed his participation in Delhi’s final league match against Railways earlier this month, Kohli officially joined the squad just days before the game, fueling anticipation.

By match day, the excitement had reached a fever pitch. Footage from the stadium showed an astonishing two-kilometer-long queue of fans awaiting entry, eager for a glimpse of Kohli in action. Even commentators noted the unprecedented turnout for a domestic fixture, underlining the immense draw of the former India captain. Chants of "RCB, RCB" echoed around the venue, a nod to Kohli’s deep-rooted connection with his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan took to X and praised the return of senior Indian cricketers to domestic tournaments, and hoped for the trend to continue.

Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy was more than just another match—it was an event. Beyond the fanfare, cricket expert Jatin Sapru hailed the move as a boon for domestic cricket, noting that young players in the squad would greatly benefit from sharing the dressing room with a legend like Kohli.

“Imagine a 20-year-old cricketer who has a Virat Kohli poster in his room suddenly sitting beside him in the dressing room. He now has direct access to Kohli’s mindset, his work ethic—what a learning experience that would be! Everyone around would push themselves harder, whether with the bat, ball, or on the field. It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” Sapru explained.

He further stressed the broader impact of international stars playing domestic cricket. “With top players competing in these tournaments, the overall standard of cricket immediately rises. Every performance becomes that much more significant,” he added.