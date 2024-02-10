The show Haqeeqat gave me a ground to play multiple characters: Rohitashv Gour

Actor Rohitashv Gour asserts it has been a journey of both struggle and hope till he got weekly show Haqeeqat way back in 1999 that helped him lead a way. Actor Rohitashv Gour

“Since the day I decided to act, it was never an easy road for me. Days after my course, at the National School of Drama and my stubbornness to join the small screen in a big way, I started in 1997. Kaam mil raha tha but waisa nai jaisa actors in those days wanted. At that time, it was mainly Doordarshan along with a few satellite channels that had restricted content and kaam karne aur mangne wale hazaaron. I got chota-mota work on television but the pursuit to get that big recognition, at least in the industry, was still far-fetched. When I got the show Haqeeqat, which eventually released in 2001, and was anchored by Mahesh (Bhatt) sahab, it gave me a ground to play multiple characters as it was a crime thriller and had new story to tell every week,” says the Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi (2014) actor.

Gour says, “Wahan se thoda confidence badha and as the show was on and I was happy. But lack of projects was a big issue at that time as, fortunately or unfortunately, I didn’t fit in those saas-bahu sagas. Koshish zaroor ki thi maine, as I too wanted to improve my monetary condition, but my arty face didn’t work there at all. We transitioned into the new millennium and things changed a lot. Later, I got Lapatagunj (2009-14) which is amongst the longest running sitcoms of India. Today too, I am proud to be doing a central role in another longest running comedy daily Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!”

He also recalls how the sitcom got him his first solo interview in those years.

“My father was an ardent follower of Hindustan Times and when I had my first interview printed 10-12 years back in HT City. I just ran to my father and showed him that interview and we was like: ‘Arre waah, behtreen’. In those years social media toh itna tha nai and these were the things that we actors looked forward to. So, you can say recognition and audiences love did eventually find me but abhi aur daur dekhne hai...”