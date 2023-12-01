Thrilled to take this big leap in my career, says actor Shruti Anand

Actor Shruti Anand finds it liberating to have got a chance to be part of a silver screen project being shot in Uttar Pradesh. Actor Shruti Anand

“All artistes wish to be seen on the 70 mm screen someday. Sab ko bade parde par aana hota hai! I am lucky to have got a chance within a few years of joining the television industry. Though I have played lead on the small screen and got a few more similar offers. But I was more determined to explore films. Earlier this year, I was roped in for this big banner project to be shot extensively in UP. It’s like a dream come true,” says the Teri Laadli Main (2021) actor.

For Anand it was a once in a lifetime chance. “I have seen many actors trying for films or OTT, and it feels as if they are on a wild-goose chase. I too was a bit apprehensive whether it will be a smooth transition for me or not. When I went to the audition in August, I knew it was a make-or-break moment and then on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, I was asked to join the shoot to be held in Prayagraj. I was thrilled to be finally getting to take this big leap in my career.”

The Mann Sundar (2021) actor was in UP for the first time. “I had heard a lot about these cities. My work took me to Prayagraj and whatever time I could I tried venturing in and around the city. As the shoot of my film wrapped, I moved to the city of ghats Varanasi. It was a privilege to be able to soak in some spiritual vibes and seek blessings for my Bollywood debut before moving to Mumbai to wrap my character-driven untitled drama, slated for a 2024 release,” concludes Anand.