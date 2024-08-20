Top Janmashtami destinations in India: Mumbai, Puri, Udupi, and more

Krishna Janmashtami or Janmashtami is a vibrant celebration of Shri Krishna’s birth. While the towns of Mathura, Vrindavan and Gokul in Uttar Pradesh, laden with historical significance, are go-to destinations, the festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in across the country. (Source: instagram)

With the festival falling on a long weekend this year, head to these destinations to experience everything, from a Chappan Bhog offering in Odisha to multi-cultural celebrations in a dargah in Rajasthan.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

The city that never sleeps celebrates Janmashtami with great zeal. If you’re in the city, the ISCKON temple is a must-visit. Don’t miss out on the famous Dahi Handi across the city, where devotees form human pyramids to break a clay pot filled with dairy offerings as homage to the legend of Shri Krishna stealing butter and curd as a child.

Puri, Odisha

While Puri is famous for its Rath Yatra, its Janmashtami celebrations are equally captivating. The town merges Odia culture with mythology for a truly unique experience. For an Odia twist on Krishna Janmashtami, partake of the Chappan Bhog offering, where 56 varieties of food are presented to Shri Krishna at the Jagannath Temple.

Udupi, Karnataka

Udupi celebrates Janmashtami with unmatched enthusiasm. The Krishna Matha is the centre of the festivities, where devotees participate in rituals, cultural programmes, a sumptuous prasadam. Savour the special Gopalakala dish, a mixture of yoghurt, cucumber and flattened rice, traditionally offered to Shri Krishna during the festival.

Nathdwara, Rajasthan

Come Janmashtami and Nathdwara, home to the Shrinathji temple, is filled with the sounds of bhajans and kirtans. Anyone visiting between July and August can take in the sights of the magnificent Jhulanotsav (swing festival), where the deity is placed on an ornate swing to symbolise Shri Krishna’s playful nature.

Narhar, Rajasthan

The Hazrat Hajib Shakarbar dargah in Narhar is a hub for multi-cultural Janmashtami celebrations. Every year, the dargah hosts devotees across faiths as they gather to commemorate Shri Krishna’s birth. The lively celebrations here include bhajans, qawwalis, dramas and other devotional programmes dedicated to the deity.

Dwarka, Gujarat

Shri Krishna’s legendary kingdom and its ancient lore comes alive with devotion during Janmashtami with grand processions and elaborate rituals. The Dwarkadhish Temple, which is the epicentre of celebrations, is a definite must-visit. Head to the temple around 4am to witness a special Mangal aarti at the break of dawn