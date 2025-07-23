The monsoon season is upon us and honestly, it doesn’t have to mean staying indoors with a cup of chai and a plate of pakoras and samosas (though we’re not complaining). For travellers especially, the season brings a different kind of joy when everything becomes misty, lush and green. We spoke to three travel bloggers who suggest their favourite destinations that you can explore during the rainy days and why it’s the perfect time to pack your bags. 6 safe places to visit during the monsoon!(Photo: X)

Tamhini Ghat, Maharashtra

Travel influencer Shenaz Treasury suggests this place for its green mountain views and waterfalls. “It is close to Pune, and during this time of the year, it’s like driving through a rainforest. You can go for monsoon drives and spot waterfalls. Head out early in the morning to avoid crowds,” she says. For food, one can find typical Maharashtrian fare — roadside misal pav and vada pav, and also charcoal-roasted corn on the cob. She suggests being careful while travelling, as it can get foggy.

Travel: Flights to Pune from major cities cost about ₹5,000, plus bus or car rides to your destination starting at ₹600.

Accommodation: From ₹2,000 to ₹20,000 per night, depending on your choice.

Agumbe, Karnataka

For a peaceful escape, Shenaz recommends this biodiversity hotspot often called the ‘Cherrapunji of the South.’ “People are very friendly and the food is typical Udupi-style with dosas, jackfruit and snacks,” she says. You can enjoy rainforest treks, visit Barkana Falls, and spot king cobras with local naturalists, just be cautious of slippery roads, she adds.

Travel: Flights to Bengaluru from major cities cost about ₹5,000, plus bus or car rides to your destination starting at ₹500– ₹1,000.

Accommodation: Cost of stay ranges from ₹1,500 to ₹8,000 per night, depending on your preference.

Jawai, Rajasthan

If you wish to travel up north, then Jawai is your go-to, as the monsoon brings a wild charm to this small village situated in the Pali region of Rajasthan. “It becomes really green, and you can spot leopards, go on safaris, and have Rajasthani home-style food like bajri ki roti and ghee-drenched dal,” Shenaz notes.

Travel: Flights from major cities to Udaipur, Jodhpur, or Jaipur cost ₹4,000– ₹5,000. From either of these cities, a bus or cab to Jawai costs around ₹3,000– ₹5,000, depending on the service.

Accommodation: Safari lodges range from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 per night, based on your preference.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Travel influencer duo Priya & Sid suggest the ‘City of Lakes’ because of its flat terrain, which is safe and ideal during this season. “You can visit Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake, Saheliyon ki Bari, and the City Palace. For food, try local Rajasthani cuisine like dal baati churma and gatte ki sabzi,” they tell us. Hot kachoris and mirchi vadas from street vendors are also perfect.

Travel: Flights to Udaipur from major cities cost about ₹4,000-5,000. Then take bus or cab rides to go exploring.

Accommodation: Cost of stay starts from ₹1,500 and can go up to ₹6,000 per night.

Poombarai, Tamil Nadu

Poombarai is a hamlet that’s about an hour away from Kodaikanal. “The monsoon here hits differently, with many shades of green, dancing clouds, and the rain soothing down the temperature. Despite being a hill station, it is very safe even in monsoon,” shares travel blogger Vansh Gaur. Explore Guna Caves, go boating on Kodai Lake, and take in stunning views from Dolphin’s Nose viewpoint.

Travel: Flights to Coimbatore from major cities cost about ₹5,000-6,000. Then take bus or cab rides to Poombarai, which range from ₹3,000– ₹5,000, depending on the service. You can also catch an overnight train from Bengaluru to Kodai Road, and then take local buses to the destination.

Accommodation: Hostel stays start from ₹600- ₹1,000 per night; hotels are available starting at ₹2,000 and can go up to ₹8,000 per night.