Around India, with love: Delve into the scenic beauty of these romantic places

As we approach Valentine's Day, check out our list for those looking to ditch the cliché for their next romantic getaway. So, if you yearn for solemn serenity in your travel wish list, discover these hidden treasures of India throughout the year. Jawai, Rajasthan(Shutterstock)

Binsar, Uttarakhand

Binsar(Shutterstock)

Just imagine the sublime rush of witnessing the Nanda Devi, flanked by the Panchachuli mountains, lit up by a starlit firmament, with your partner by your side. Binsar in Kumaon is all this and more: romantic hikes through lush forests, panoramic sunset views that stop time, local flavours best indulged in with the best company one could ask for. Pick a colonial-era lodge or go for the government rest house.

Time to visit: October to March

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang(Shutterstock)

This picturesque town in Western Arunachal is a winter wonderland and snow can be experienced up until even April. But in the months following that, too, it is the ideal setting for those in love. Take a stroll along lake Pangateng Tso and explore the Tawang Monastery that is over three centuries old and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For couples who love adventure, treks along the majestic Gudpi and Chong-Chugmi ranges provide panoramic views.

Time to visit: April to October; November to February

Jawai, Rajasthan

Jawai(Shutterstock)

For aeons known for sheltering a healthy population of leopards living in harmony with the local Rabari community, Jawai is an unlikely but strong contender for a long weekend getaway with your partner. Besides thrilling leopard safaris conducted by expert offroaders, birdwatching excursions and romantic moonlight dinners by its many water bodies are something local resorts routinely arrange.

Time to visit: October to March

Gurez Valley, Kashmir

Gurez Valley(Instagram)

A four-hour drive from Srinagar, Gurez is a mountain paradise in the high Himalayas that serves as the perfect backdrop for filmi couples and those perpetually in love with mountains alike. Explore Dawar village or explore trails such as Tragbal and the trek to Harmukh Peak. Indulge in a romantic picnic amidst the meadows and spend a night under the starry sky, nestled in a cosy tent.

Time to visit: May to October

Sasan Gir, Gujarat

Sasan Gir, Gujarat(Shutterstock)

The thrill of a lion safari could add to the zing in your relationship. To unwind in the wild with your significant other, pick the last remaining habitat of the Asiatic lion, the Sasan Gir National Park. And there aren’t just lions, but leopards, jungle cats, golden jackals, chital and chinkara. Don’t forget to check out Mahabat Maqbara, one hour away, or try local delicacies like the Kathiawadi thali.

Time to visit: December to March

Bekal, Kerala

Bekal, Kerala(Shutterstock)

Nestled along the coast in Kerala’s Kasaragod, Bekal boasts pristine beaches where you can take long walks hand-in-hand and experience glorious sunsets — and later explore the medieval Bekal Fort whose ramparts afford stunning views of the Arabian Sea. Pro tip: Do head out to the Valiyaparamba backwaters for bamboo rafting.

Time to visit: November end to February end