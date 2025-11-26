Autope launches first-of-its-kind smart lockers with Mumbai Metro One across 12 stations

On an ordinary weekday morning, as trains glide into Mumbai Metro One’s vibrant stations and the city slips into its daily rhythm, something quietly transformative has begun to change the way Mumbai moves. Along the familiar station corridors stand sleek units: Autope’s Smart Lockers, the metro’s newest promise of convenience. Autope’s state-of-the-art smart lockers

Autope Payment Solutions Ltd, a fintech company enabling seamless digital payments and services for India’s mass transit ecosystems, has officially deployed 996 state-of-the-art Smart Lockers across 12 Mumbai Metro One stations, in collaboration with Mumbai Metro One, marking a milestone launch on 19 November.

For the city’s 5 lakh daily commuters, this roll-out represents a crucial link in the future of urban mobility, empowering efficient e-commerce deliveries, enhancing first and last-mile connectivity in logistics and ultimately, making door-to-door logistics more efficient and sustainable for the modern city dweller.

“Our core mission at Autope is to bridge the gap between transportation and financial technology, creating seamless, integrated experiences for urban commuters across India. The launch of over 996 Smart Lockers across 12 Mumbai Metro One stations is a pivotal moment in this vision,” said Anurag Bajpai, Founder & Managing Director, Autope Payment Solutions Ltd.

Mr Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO, Mumbai Metro One, added, “We are delighted to partner with AutoPe to bring smart-locker services to our metro stations. This initiative is yet another step in our journey to modernise Mumbai Metro Line-1 and elevate the everyday experience of our commuters. By enabling commuters to travel lighter and with added peace of mind, we are strengthening our vision of a convenient, tech-enabled and future-ready urban mobility ecosystem for Mumbai.”

Thoughtfully designed to integrate seamlessly into the bustling metro ecosystem, Autope’s Smart Lockers offer the following features:

Digital access: Commuters can conveniently access lockers via a user-friendly app, SMS, or QR code scanning, providing a modern and secure interface.

Multiple locker sizes: Available in two main variations: smaller compartments (approx. 5 Kg capacity) and medium compartments (approx. 10 Kg capacity), suitable for parcels, groceries, or personal items.

Affordable and flexible use: A flat fee of ₹20 per hour for small boxes and ₹30 per hour for medium lockers ensures accessibility for all commuters.

Secure and monitored: Ensuring peace of mind, the lockers are equipped with 24x7 CCTV surveillance and OTP-based authentication for secure item drop-off and retrieval.

Versatile use: Ideal for temporary storage, secure e-commerce and courier deliveries, supporting middle-mile logistics and even brand sampling within transit hubs.

While plans to cover all other metro lines in Mumbai are not yet finalised, this successful launch lays a robust groundwork for future expansion and integrated urban solutions.

