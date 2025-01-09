Borders of My Country: Discover 3 trans-border lakes that India shares with its neighbouring countries

Our beautiful and geographically diverse India is home to a number of breathtaking water bodies, which it shares with its neighbouring countries. Known as trans-border lakes, these offer stunning landscapes, adventure opportunities as well as cultural significance. Today we bring you three such fascinating lakes which should not be missed by travellers seeking true beauty: Lakes that we share with neighbouring countries which are just a border away

Pangong Lake

Stretching across the India-China border, Pangong Lake is a high-altitude wonder in Ladakh. Its shifting shades of blue and mirror-like surface attract visitors from around the world. Two-thirds of the lake lie in China. But the Indian side is equally gorgeous. To reach Pangong, issue an Inner Line Permit. You can apply online. Book a flight to Leh from where you take a 6-hour scenic drive through the Chang La Pass. The untouched beauty of this lake and the surrounding mountains make it a paradise for photographers

Wular Lake

One of the largest freshwater lakes of Asia, Wular Lake is located in Jammu and Kashmir. While entirely India, its basin connects to rivers that flow into Pakistan, making it a significant trans-boundary water system. You can either take the flight or the road. The best part is that no permits are required here! Once you are there, enjoy a houseboat or maybe a sailing boat, escaping into nature with Himalayas as your backdrop

Brahmaputra River Basin

The Brahmaputra River Basin includes large stretches of lakes and wetlands shared between India, China and Bangladesh. The river’s beauty is best witnessed in Assam, where it creates the world’s largest riverine island, Majuli. To reach the basin one can fly to Guwahati and take either a ferry or road trip to nearby locations. No permits are needed for Indian travelers. However, some restricted areas closer to the border may require clearance. The Brahmaputra’s vastness, combined with cultural festivals and wildlife, makes it a unique travel destination.

So what are you waiting for? Go explore! Pictures clicked here can be sent in the My Country My Lens contest, which celebrates 100 years of Hindustan Times through a 100-day photography challenge. If you're a budding photographer or someone who's been doing this for years, get the chance to feature your picture in Hindustan Times! For more information, click here.