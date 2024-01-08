close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Trips Tours / 'Boycott Maldives' trending on X, Indians cancel travel amid India-Maldives row

'Boycott Maldives' trending on X, Indians cancel travel amid India-Maldives row

BySneha Chakraborty
Jan 08, 2024 08:46 PM IST

Many travel buffs have opted to cancel their upcoming Maldives vacation plans, prompting travel agencies to remove the Maldives’ category from their websites.

After a tense online debate sparked by derogatory remarks from a Maldivian minister about photos of PM Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep visit, the travel industry felt an unprecedented impact. Many travel buffs have opted to cancel their upcoming Maldives vacation plans, prompting certain travel agencies to remove the Maldives’ category from their websites.

On Monday, EaseMyTrip became the first major tour operator to exclude the destination from its portal by disabling users from selecting any packages.
On Monday, EaseMyTrip became the first major tour operator to exclude the destination from its portal by disabling users from selecting any packages.

According to Riaz Munshi, president of the Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), “We have observed some cancellations for the Maldives alongside a linear increase in interest for Lakshadweep. Some association agents have temporarily paused taking bookings for the destination.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Monday, EaseMyTrip became the first major tour operator to exclude the destination from its portal by disabling users from selecting any packages. “We will not accept any bookings for the Maldives. We are looking at building our own treasures; Lakshadweep will turn out to be an equivalent international destination,” says co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Prashant Pitti. Meanwhile, Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing and business officer, MakeMyTrip, notes: “3,400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since PM’s visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a Beaches of India campaign with offers and discounts.”

On the upside, mentioning how this move will be “a great boost for Lakshwadeep”, Neha Sudan, the digital creator behind Breathtaking Postcards on Instagram, says, “The new influx of tourism will not only help the economy and further tourism development, but will also promote more people to explore unknown beach hideaways without jumping straight to Maldives or Mauritius for their honeymoons and getaways.” And recently back from her trip to the Andamans, influencer and travel vlogger, Shenaz Treasury adds, “Maldives is super expensive and only accessible to the very rich and famous. Instead, we can totally go to Lakshadweep or Andamans. In the Andamans, the locals were complaining to me about how the tourists treat the island. We need to treat our country as we treat foreign nations, that is with respect and love for Nature.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sneha Chakraborty

    Sneha Chakraborty writes on travel, food, culture, gadgets and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out