Celeb style: Bollywood stars get hot and fashionable on their island break!

It’s still hot and if you’re musing over a getaway to cool down before the monsoon sets, do that in style! Whether you are planning a sunny trip to an island destination or just trippin’ around a scenic city, you must get your sartorial checklist in place as vacation dressing calls for a distinct wardrobe. Before you start packing the travel bag, take a cue from these celebrity-approved choices… Rakul Preet Singh delivers stylish swimsuit inspiration in her floral bikini set in Fiji while Janhvi Kapoor is stunning in her floral red and white floral peplum mini dress(Instagram)

How Bollywood actors are dressing up the vacay look

If there's something that matches with the gorgeous sunsets, clear waters and pristine beaches at these destinations, it's the star power when it comes to holiday dressing. Making a case for swimsuits, Rakul Preet Singh rocked a floral bikini set in Fiji and fans loved it.



3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Mouni Roy channels an elegant look in her halter-neck dress in Bali (R) Karishma Tanna is a pretty senorita on her sun-kissed break in Spain (Instagram)



Karishma Tanna made for a good-looking senorita on her sun-kissed break in Spain recently. Mouni Roy who often takes to Instagram to share her vacation photos, sizzled it up in a pink maxi dress in Bali. Cruising to an island got a whole new meaning with Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani.



Disha Patani looked gorgeous in her green maxi dress during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise celebration (Instagram )

Disha chose to flaunt a hot, strappy green dress while Janhvi Kapoor was every bit elegant in her red and white floral mini in Italy during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise celebration.



10 Must-haves you must take along

Stylist Mitali Ambekar shares key tips

Sundresses in breathable fabrics like linen and cotton.

Skorts (skirt with shorts), which are stylish as well as comfortable.

Halter tops or spaghetti straps and off shoulder styles to look chic.

Basic separates for easy mix and match.

Kaftans, wrap dresses or other loose clothing for comfort.

Wraparound skirts and wide leg pants in breathable materials.

Macramé tops and dresses.

Active wear for water sports plus swimsuits.

Sarongs and net coverups to be worn over swimsuits.

Accessories like sunglasses, a sun hat, cross body bags, a fanny pack, a foldable tote as well as a pair of sandals and flip flops.

Pretty baubles and pop clutches

Take along lighter jewellery as that suits the occasion best. Take an example from Kriti Sanon who recently donned a pretty necklace with a butterfly charm as well as beaded bracelets on her break.



Kriti Sanon wears a chain with a delicate butterfly charm(Instagram)

“Other must-haves are two pairs of sunglasses in brown and black, a crochet bag and a pop clutch with matching heels that adds vibrancy to your ensemble,” suggests Jaya Verma, fashion stylist.