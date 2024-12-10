Culinary Tourism: Here are the best street food cities in India

Street food is more than just a quick bite; it’s an authentic reflection of local flavours, traditions, and stories. For curious travellers, it offers a rich experience whether it’s savouring a steaming plate of chaat under the winter sky or discovering a new favourite dessert at a roadside stall. Over the years, the rise of food vloggers and influencers has fuelled the popularity of India’s street food gems, inspiring a new generation of culinary explorers to set out on flavourful journeys. Diljit Dosanjh relished Makhan Malai while visiting Lucknow, the most popular food destination in India.

In celebration of this love for food and travel, the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and developed with insights from over 190 thought leaders—including celebrity chefs, food bloggers, and nutritionists, has identified the top Indian street food destinations to explore this holiday season. A panel of experts has compiled a list of cities offering unforgettable street food adventures to close the year with culinary magic:

Lucknow: A Nawabi Affair with Street Food:

Lucknow’s streets are a living museum of its Nawabi culinary heritage. Iconic spots like Tunday Kababi are renowned for their melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebabs, while the aromatic Biryani from Idris Ki Biryani is a testament to the city’s flavourful traditions. Don’t miss out on sweet delights like the creamy Raja Ki Thandai or crisp Malai Gilori from Ram Asrey. With 90.3% of experts recommending Lucknow as a top destination, this city offers a royal feast for food enthusiasts.

Amritsar: Flavors of Punjab on the Streets:

Amritsar’s streets overflow with the robust and hearty flavours of Punjab. Relish Amritsari Kulchas stuffed with spiced potatoes at Kulcha Land, pair it with tangy Chole, and finish with the iconic Gian Di Lassi, a creamy and indulgent beverage. Explore the Golden Temple Langar for a unique community dining experience, where food is a spiritual offering. Recommended by 88.3% of experts as a must-visit, Amritsar promises a heartwarming journey through its culinary landscape.

Kolkata: A City of Foodies:

Kolkata’s Street food is synonymous with nostalgia and innovation. Dive into the tangy burst of flavours with Puchkas, or enjoy the timeless Kathi Rolls from Nizam’s. Savor Jhalmuri, a spicy puffed rice mixture, while strolling along the bustling Park Street. Don’t leave without trying Kolkata’s Chhanar Jilipi, a softer take on the classic Jalebi. According to 86.4% of experts, Kolkata’s streets are a playground of unique flavors that every food lover must explore.

Banaras: A Soulful Culinary Journey:

Banaras, with its spiritual vibe, is equally captivating in its street food offerings. Savor the winter specialty Malaiyo at Shreeji, a dessert that’s as light as clouds. Deena Ki Chaat offers the perfect mix of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours, while Vatika’s Apple Pie delivers an unexpected yet delightful fusion. Wrap up your journey with chai at Laxmi Tea Stall, where conversations flow as smoothly as the tea. Banaras is a favourite for 80.6% of experts, blending history, spirituality, and culinary innovation.