The much-awaited long weekend in the middle of the year is almost here, and folks have already blocked off their calendars to spend some quality time with their family and loved ones. Destination dupes for the long Independence Day weekend(Photos: Shutterstock)

According to multiple booking agencies, Goa, Udaipur, Alibaug, Karjat, Igatpuri, Lonavala, Jaipur, Mahabaleshwar, Varanasi, Coorg, Ooty, Leh Ladakh, and Spiti are some of the top picks for a quick, fun escape from their busy lives.

However, are you one of those who couldn't book a break before? Fret not, we spoke to some travel bloggers who suggested alternative places to check out for last-minute plans that are not too heavy on the pocket.

Gokarna, Karnataka

This spot offers the same seaside charm minus the party crowds of Goa. “It’s perfect for slow mornings, exploring secluded beaches, and enjoying seafood,” says Komal Singh. You can also check out monsoon treks and waterfalls at Mirjan Fort or Vibhooti Falls.

Budget: Flights to Bengaluru from tier 1 cities for ₹5,000. Then take a train or bus to Gokarna priced between ₹1,200 and ₹2,000. Stay costs around ₹1,200 to ₹3,500 per night.

Varkala, Kerala

“Further north from Kovalam, this cliffside beach town offers a rare mix of golden sands enveloped by cliffs, and beautiful views of the Arabian Sea,” shares Vaishnavi Patel.

Budget: Take a flight to Thiruvananthapuram from major cities for ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 and then a cab ride to Varkala. Homestays cost around ₹2,000 per night.

Kamshet, Maharashtra

Just a couple of hours from Mumbai and Pune, this is a hidden paradise and a quieter spot than the crowded areas of Igatpuri or Lonavala. “You can try activities like paragliding and trekking, visit Bedse Caves, explore Pawna Lake, and enjoy the rural setting,” say Priya and Sid.

Budget: Take a flight to Mumbai or Pune from any major city for around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000, and then a bus, train, or shared cab costing between ₹500 and ₹ 1,500. Farmstays or eco-resorts can cost up to ₹1,800 to 4,500 per night.

Jawai, Rajasthan

Instead of the bustling towns of Jaipur or Udaipur, explore this wildlife gem in Rajasthan. Vaishnavi Patel says, “The landscape is surreal with rocky hills, riverbeds, and you can also spot leopards!” A highlight is the rustic feast under the stars, including Ker Sangri and Laal Maas.

Budget: Flights from major cities to Udaipur, Jodhpur, or Jaipur cost ₹4,000 to ₹5,000. Then take a bus or a cab to Jawai, costing ₹3,000 to ₹5,000. Safari lodges range from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 per night.

Solan, Himachal Pradesh

Instead of tourist hillside hotspots, Shimla or Chail, Deepanshu Soni suggests Solan, which also boasts of architectural beauties: “You can visit Jatoli temple, Bhrshingh Mahadev temple, Menri monastery, or Dharon ki Dhar fort.”

Budget: Take a bus or train from Delhi to Kalka, which costs between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, then take a cab to Solan. Stays are priced around ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per night for cosy hillside hotels.