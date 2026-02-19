Experience the 'land of the rising sun', up close in all its vibrancy

Visitors will be able to explore stalls featuring traditional handlooms, indigenous textiles, bamboo and cane products, tribal jewellery, handicrafts and organic local produce sourced from different districts of the state. Authentic Arunachali cuisine prepared with region-specific herbs and ingredients will also be available.

The Festival of Arunachal will be held on 21–22 February 2026 at Dilli Haat in INA, New Delhi. Organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with support from the Ministry of Tourism, the two-day event aims to present the heritage, traditions, and tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh to the national capital.

A key focus of the exhibition is interaction between artisans and the public. By allowing visitors to meet craftspeople and cultural representatives directly, the festival highlights traditional knowledge systems while supporting awareness when it comes to cultivating sustainability for these fields.

High on culture The program will include folk music, curated cultural performances and an ethnic fashion walk, representing the attire of Arunachal’s diverse tribal communities. One of the major highlights will be the traditional Yak Dance, which reflects the high-altitude Himalayan culture of the region and the close relationship between local communities and their natural environment.

The event is expected to be attended by Pasang Dorjee Sona, along with other dignitaries and invited guests, marking its importance as a cultural and tourism platform.

Experience-forward sustainable tourism Often called the ‘land of the rising Sun’, Arunachal Pradesh is home to more than 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, along with vast forests, rich biodiversity and growing adventure and eco-tourism opportunities. Hosting the festival in New Delhi is intended to strengthen directed awareness.

The event also supports the state’s renewed tourism positioning under the campaign Take a new turn in Arunachal', which promotes immersive travel rooted in culture, sustainability, and community participation. Open to the public from 10.30AM on both days, the festival is vibrantly bringing Arunachali allure to the heart of the capital.