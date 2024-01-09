Five solo travellers talk about their favourite winter trekking routes in India

There’s something magical about winter and being up close to nature in the outdoors. No one knows that better than trekkers who grab some adventure and scenery in this weather. Take a cue from five avid trekkers who have been there, done that. Their travel tales are sure to whip up your wanderlust. Gautam Vaishnav

Arka Kundu, Businessman: I went to Goechala near West Sikkim in 2021 and since then, it is top on my trekking list. The view is the real magic here – the number of peaks you get to see on this trek is amazing, and so is the varied topography! When you start, you are in dense forest, then you cross the tree line and find yourself in meadows and then you cross the river and you are in a moraine, with very little vegetation. For photographers, this can be an absolute delight!

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Nikhil Bagul, Travel photographer: My favourite winter trek is at Kedarkantha in Uttarkashi because from the top, you get a complete bird’s eye view of the Himalayas. During the cold months, it’s a white out and makes for a scene you just can’t forget. The best season for doing this trek is from November to February. I did this trek last January and I plan to do so next year as well.

Gautam Vaishnav, Professional rock balancer: Spiti gets my vote. I have been there in December in 2019 and the place left me stunned by its beauty. it was also challenging and the temperature was down to -15, touching -20 at night, and I literally felt transported to Antarctica there. During my seven-day trip, I did several small treks around Kaza. I had no internet and no company and it was extremely peaceful.

Sarfaraz Baghdadi, Trekker: Harishchandragad near Malshej Ghat ranks high on my list in winter. It can really cold here, going down to five degrees at this time. This is a medium-difficulty climb and after about four hours of going uphill, you reach the top and can camp there. I also enjoy the local food available when I do this trek.

Kamakshi Pal, Content creator: Dayara Bugyal in Uttarakhand remains my personal favourite trek as it offers a 360 Degree-view of the higher Himalayas range. On a clear day, you can see the Gongtri Peal and Jonli Peak from there. I’ve done the trek in a single day, but it’s advisable to do it over two nights and three days.