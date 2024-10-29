For Diwali, people are saying No to pollution, Yes to fresh air and travel

The festival of lights is right around the corner, which means lots of festive foods, mithai and family time. However, it also brings with it a drastic drop in air quality as celebrations can include bursting of fireworks and other pyrotechnics. For many, this signifies respiratory issues that are exacerbated by the pollution. A travel trend being noticed this year-round is that many people are planning on taking their celebrations out of city limits, to areas where the air is clear and refreshing. Haridwar is a popular spot to celebrate Diwali in the lap of religious fervour(instagram)

To celebrate Diwali, people are travelling with their families to places outside the city limits (unsplash)

For Sahiba Bhojwani, a publicist from Surat, is swapping the city smog for the crisp air of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. “While Surat usually sparkles as one of India’s cleanest cities, during Diwali, it’s a bit like the pollution gods throw their own party! So, my family and I, along with the elders, are escaping to the wild; trading firecrackers for bird calls and jeeps for safari rides,” she says, adding, “We’re planning to slow down, feast on Kumaon’s culinary delights, and embrace the calm — because nothing beats a bonfire under the stars when the city’s too noisy to handle.”

A fun way to spend Diwali this yea is to go animal watching (unsplash)

She is not the first or last guest to inquire about their packages says, Ajay Sharma, General Manager, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttrakhand. “We have been welcoming guests from the Delhi NCR region, as we truly understand their need to escape the heavy smog and find peace in nature. With the river Kosi flowing nearby and surrounded by the wilderness, our guests can breathe easy and enjoy the festival with their loved ones,” he says. As people opt for pollution-free Diwali celebrations, they are working to create special moments that resonate with the festive spirit and the natural surroundings — from quiet riverside evening to a peaceful walk through the forest.

With this year’s Diwali celebrations extending into a long weekend, people are taking full advantage and turning the festivities into a mini-getaway. Devendra Parulekar, Founder of SaffronStays, says, “With Mumbai’s compact apartments, the focus is not on space but on the people you are creating memories with. This is one likely reason we are seeing an increase in bookings for bungalows and villas around the city. Many people also are taking their well-deserved time off, causing a surge of bookings throughout the Diwali week. We are seeing a growth of about 40-45% in people travelling this festive period as compared to last year’s Diwali.”

To give the feeling of Diwali, spaces in Karjat are being lit up as they go all out on decor (instagram)

At Oleander Farms in Karjat, Maharashtra, founder Aaliya Ahuja has noticed a growing trend of families and individuals seeking serene escapes, where they can reconnect with Nature and loved ones. “I believe people are seeking more meaningful and relaxed Diwali celebrations, beyond the city's chaos. As Diwali approaches, we’ve transformed our space into a beautiful setting of fairy lights and curated Diwali sweets and menus, perfect for festive celebrations,” she says.

With areas like Matheran, Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar within driving distance from both Mumbai and Pune, many people are looking to get away from the polluting air and loud noises, instead opting for a quiet Diwali. Ahuja adds, “What draws people to us is the convenience of Karjat's proximity, combined with the freedom to unwind in expansive open spaces.”

With the northern parts of India dealing with smog and choking air, people are heading to surrounding areas like Haridwar for some quiet time. “At Pilibhit House, Haridwar, we are witnessing a strong upswing of travellers coming from Delhi NCR, especially for Diwali weekend wanting to unwind with their loved ones for a festive getaway with a better air over the last few years,” shares Vikas Nagar, Hotel Manager, Pilibhit House, Haridwar.

Nestled in the foothills of the Shivaliks Hills, Haridwar, “provides a respite for Delhi NCR residents for many years. On such an auspicious festival, many spiritual as well as luxury travellers prefer to be in the city to celebrate the occasion with an auspicious dip in the Ganges and experience the soul-stirring Ganga Aarti,” he adds.