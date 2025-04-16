From M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum to Sotheby’s and Christie’s - have you explored the artsy side of Hong Kong yet?

While Disneyland, Tian Tan Buddha, Ocean Park and Peak Tram are must-dos when it comes to Hong Kong, one cannot not notice the rich artscape of the country. So if you are planning an arty trip to the country, here’s our recommendation of the places you can check out. Doryun Chong, Artistic Director and Chief Curator, M+ during out visit; Hong Kong Museum of Art and Christie’s Hong Kong(Photos: Soumya Vajpayee/HT)

M+

The M+ art museum, located in the famous West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong, exhibits 20th and 21st century art encompassing visual art, design and architecture, and moving image. This three-year-old museum is among the world’s most sought-after art destinations, which ranks 20th in the list of the world’s biggest museums. The M+ Collections comprise a broad spectrum of media by artists from across the world, including sketches, electronic media, installation, objects, painting, photography, architectural models, sculptures, and more. An ongoing exhibition, titled Picasso for Asia - A Conversation, is on till July 13. Doryun Chong, Artistic Director and Chief Curator, M+, says, “We have a 65,000 sq metre building and we have 33 galleries. Picasso for Asia - A Conversation is an exhibition that brings together more than 60 works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso from the late 1890s to the early 1970s.”

The Acrobat by Pablo Picasso on display at M+; a clock at Hong Kong Palace Museum and a Buddha statue at Sotheby’s Maison, Hong Kong(Photos: Soumya Vajpayee/HT)

Hong Kong Palace Museum

This public museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong exhibits artifacts from the national Palace Museum at the Forbidden City in Beijing. The Hong Kong Palace Museum officially opened on 3 July 2022 and its building with a size of 328,000 square feet, comprises two exhibition halls, activity rooms and a 400-seat theatre. The museum displays artifacts borrowed from the Beijing Palace Museum, some of which have never been displayed to public before. The ceramic artefacts here are a must watch.

Sotheby’s Maison, Hong Kong

Somewhere between a boutique and a gallery, the Sotheby’s auction house offers a host of luxury objects across two floors of a mall in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. From a fossilised mammoth skull, centuries-old ceramics and UK-based legendary street artist Banksy’s popular self-shredding painting are among many expensive collectibles at the Sotheby’s. The 24,000 square foot space features items ranging between 5,000 to 50 million Hong Kong dollars (Rs55,000 to ₹55 crore).

Christie’s Hong Kong

Established in Hong Kong in 1986, Christie’s, spanning 50,000 square feet, is among the biggest international auction houses in the Asia Pacific region today. It’s a one-stop hub for art and luxury offering year-round art and luxury sales. Currently, they are holding sales in 20th and 21st century art, Chinese ceramics and works of art, Chinese classical and modern paintings, jewellery, handbags, watches, and fine wine. During our visit, Francis Belin, President of Christie’s Asia Pacific⁠, spoke about the impact of Indian art and how the highlight of the Christie’s auction in New York last month was the world record set by the iconic Indian artist MF Husain, as his artwork — Untitled (Gram Yatra) — sold for a record-breaking $13.8 million ( ₹118 crore approximately), their highest ever. He told us, “MF Hussain is the greatest ever. The fact that his creation broke the world record makes us so proud. He’s put India on a global map when it comes to art. As an art lover, I have so much respect for him.”

Hong Kong Museum of Art

Established in 1962, the Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMOA) was the first art museum in the country. Located in the Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, near the Victoria Harbour waterfront, the museum offers a scenic view of Hong Kong skyline from every floor. It’s a public museum managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong Government, hence the admission to the permanent exhibitions is free. With an art collection of over 17,000 items, the HKMOA is dedicated to preserving and showcasing classical and contemporary art. The collection includes Chinese paintings, calligraphy, antique ceramics and decorative arts.

Art Basel Hong Kong

Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Art Basel is an international art fair staged annually in Hong Kong. It provides a platform for galleries to show and sell their work. The Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 was held last month and it featured 240 galleries from 42 countries. “We have noticed a lot of young art buyers from across the world. In fact, Gen X is the biggest in terms of purchasing power when it comes to art,” says Angelle Siyang-Le, Director, Art Basel Hong Kong, as she goes on to talk about the cultural exchange between Hong Kong and India, as a lot of Indian artists also exhibit their works at Art Basel. “India and our culture is very similar and Hong Kong has always been supported by Indian art collectors and galleries,” she says.

(This trip was sponsored by the Government of Hong Kong)