Heading for Lucknow during Bada Mangal? Try sumptuous bhandars! Ice cream, kulfi, pizza, muffins, aam-pana and more

The traditional menu of puri-sabzi, chola-kadhi or rajma chawal, and sweet drinks has evolved over time into a lavish menu featuring everything from chola-kulcha and assorted sweets to pizza, pasta, spring rolls, and desserts. A unique addition is the ‘Plant Bhandara’ where saplings are also distributed.

What began as a humble bhandara at the Aliganj Hanuman Temple in Lucknow has now spread across Uttar Pradesh and even Delhi. Bada Mangal , a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is observed on all Tuesdays during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha (May–June), extended this year due to Adhik Maas . Marked by community bhandaras on Tuesdays and Saturdays, it turns the season into a city-wide celebration of devotion and generosity.

Guddu Yadav, a caterer, explains, “Name an item and it’s on the menu. Pizza, pasta, spring rolls, brownie, muffins, Chinese delicacies, kulfi, cold drink, thandai, aam-pana and what not! In the inner circle, where a buffet is served, chola-kulcha, different types of breads, and a number of sweets are offered.”

Over 2000 bhandaras now take place across the city, with many calling it a time when “Jyeshtha ke mangal aur shanivar ko Lucknow mein koi bhooka nahin so sakta.” Organised by locals, institutions, and even political groups, these feasts have become a powerful symbol of community spirit. Kiran Didi of NKB Divine Meditation Foundation informed that they organised Bada Mangal bhandara at AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday.

How it started! Scientist and author PC Sarkar says, “Awadh’s Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula’s second wife Janab-e-Alia had a dream to build a Hanuman temple. She did that in Aliganj, and thereafter her wish to have a child was fulfilled. Sa’adat Ali was born on February 8, 1757 (a Tuesday), hence called ‘Mirza Mangli’. Then started the festival in the month of Jyeshtha (May-June). Clad in red cloth, devotees used to roll in. The elaborate bhandara we see today was initially a humble practice of providing sweetened water and boondi to the devotees along the way.”

Lucknow University study The Department of Anthropology at Lucknow University is conducting a survey-based study on the tradition. Department head Udai Pratap Singh says, “We are analysing the cultural, social, and religious dimensions of this centuries-old tradition. It’s a classical example of food security as no one remains hungry in city on these days.”

He adds that the study mapped over 1,100 bhandaras during the first Bada Mangal, rising to more than 2,100 in the second, noting that these figures exclude those held on Saturdays and at Parivartan Chowk.

Famous bhandara destinations in Lucknow Kapoorthala Crossing: Near the Aliganj Hanuman Temple several bhandaras are organised.

Parivartan Chowk: This crossing hosts multiple bhandaras, with some running throughout the entire month of Jyeshtha, day and night, while Tuesdays see round-the-clock service.

Hazratganj Hanuman Temple: Near the temple and parking area, multiple bhandaras serve a variety of dishes throughout the day, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Hanuman Setu: Behind this prestigious temple bhandara is a must have.

Chowk crossing: Here, businessmen organise multiple bhandaras across different sides of the bustling mega crossing.