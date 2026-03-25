Honeymoon travel, now limited: Sky-high fares and closed airspace dampen plans

At any Indian wedding, the first question people ask the newlyweds is, "Honeymoon pe kaha jaa rahe ho?". But lately, that question is coming with a side of worry. With recent strikes and airspace closures, many couples are finding their dream trips turned into travel nightmares. These high costs and logistical headaches are forcing many people to cancel their original plans at the last minute and switch to safer destinations (Photo: Adobe Stock)

With fewer routes available, ticket prices have jumped. According to reports, fares on India–Europe routes have risen by 17–33%, because airlines have to fly longer routes to avoid conflict zones, flight times have increased and ticket prices have spiked, with some fares rising by as much as 80%.

These high costs and logistical headaches are forcing many people to cancel their original plans at the last minute and switch to safer destinations.

Honeymoon divided The chaos is real. Earlier this month, major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha shut their runways. It was reported that for one Chinese couple, a simple flight policy led to a heartbreaking separation. The wife, Ms Zheng, managed to fly out of Doha and her husband, Yu, was scheduled for the next day. But before he could take off, the strikes began. He was left stranded in Doha for nearly two weeks, watching missiles explode in the sky from his hotel window, while his wife waited in Australia.

From honeymoon to minimoon or no-moon Back home, it's the same ordeal. “We had our heart set on a luxury desert safari in Dubai, but our families were terrified when the news broke so we decided to postpone it and requested the hotel to change our dates,” says Mariam Shahid, a Mumbai-based HR professional who tied the knot in February. The couple is now planning to book a stay at a resort in north-east India for a mini-moon which is a short, local getaway before the big trip.

Others are choosing to stay home. “We saved for a year to travel to Europe for our trip but our travel agent told us connecting flights are still a gamble, and rebooking with a direct flight is coming out too expensive at the last minute. Plus as a working couple, we can't afford too many leaves from work so we have decided to hold on and push it entirely,” says Delhi-based ad consultant Rubina Singh.

Expert take: A shift in sentiment Industry leaders confirm that the romantic trips are facing a dip. Radhika Khanijo, luxury travel designer at Welgrow Travels, says, “While airfare fluctuations are common in the travel industry, the larger factor influencing honeymoon travel right now is the uncertainty created by global conflicts. Couples and their families are being more cautious. Some are postponing travel by a few weeks, while others are choosing destinations that are closer to home or easier to access. There’s definitely a noticeable shift away from long-haul honeymoon plans for now.”

Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, adds that about 20-25% of couples have opted to postpone or reconsider their trips this month due to airfare hikes and schedule unpredictability.

Ravi Gosain, President, IATO: "Travel agents are actively assisting clients with rebookings and itinerary adjustments to minimise inconvenience. Many are exploring alternative routes and airlines to keep their plans alive."

Trending "safe-havens" Yeishan Goel, Group CEO, Travel & Hospitality Representation Services (THRS), says, "There is definitely a layer of cautious recalibration. Couples still want the same sense of celebration and indulgence — they’re simply prioritising destinations that feel easier and more seamless to reach right now." With the Gulf corridor restricted, couples are increasingly looking East. As per the insiders, bookings to these areas have seen a 10-12% increase in the past two weeks: Bali, Thailand, and Vietnam remain unaffected and offer easy direct flights. Pritish Shah, founder of A Travel Duet shares, "Japan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and South Korea are gaining traction for premium couples looking for culture over quick multi-city hops."

Sarvjeet Sankrit, founder of Ghum India Ghum shares, "Queries for international honeymoons are not getting materialised. Couples are choosing locations that are within driving distance or within India. However, there's an increased interest in couples for Gangtok, Darjeeling, Pelling, and Shimla and Manali. Kashmir is also slowly picking up now."

Pro tips from experts: Standard insurance usually won't pay out for war or unrest. Upgrade to a "Cancel for Any Reason" (CFAR) policy. It costs more, but you’ll get your money back even if you just change your mind because things feel sketchy.

If your first choice gets complicated, don't panic. Countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Mauritius are visa-free for Indians. You can book a flight to these spots 48 hours before you want to leave.

If your flight is affected, check your airline’s status page, avoid cancelling too early, and wait for rebooking or refund options before making changes.

If international travel feels like too much work, stay local but go high-end. For instance, Srinagar for snowy Swiss vibes is a great idea. Pick Andaman for Maldives-style water villas, and Ranthambore for luxury safari tents.