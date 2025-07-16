Indulge in the art of wellness in Bangkok

With rising global interest in self-care and holistic healing, Thailand, and its capital Bangkok — which is four to five hours away by air from India — are fast emerging as a go-to destination for wellness tourism. From skincare and hair treatments to weight loss solutions, a wide range of services are offered — often at a fraction of the cost found in Western countries. Traditional Thai massage Wat Po's, one of the oldest massage schools in Bangkok

A booming industry

The global wellness tourism market, estimated at $814.6 billion in 2022, is projected to hit $2,100 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.42%. Thailand is clearly riding this wave. As the locals like to say, “You can buy everything in Bangkok, from good food to good looks.”

Non-invasive beauty treatments

Among the most sought-after wellness offerings are non-invasive facial treatments that require little to no downtime. This means clients can apply make-up and active ingredients immediately post-treatment. A popular spot for such services is House of Welle on Wireless Road. Styled like a spa, its soothing ambience adds to the therapeutic experience. “We wanted to move away from a clinical setup and create something more relaxing,” says founder Pinyu Chevathanavaesa.

The studio offers an array of facial rejuvenation treatments, such as Ultherapy, Thermage, Botulinum Toxin, Red Pro Touch Laser, and Neauvia. Treatments are personalised, and sessions often include a relaxing head and shoulder massage. “Most of our Indian visitors prefer anti-ageing treatments,” Pinyu adds. A 90-minute session here costs around 5,000 baht ( ₹ 13,232).

Vegan haircare

For hair and scalp care, a visit to Siesta Head Spa & Salon — located in Sukhumvit 39 and Gaysorn Amarin — is a must. Using natural and vegan products, they offer treatments like the Aroma Oil Tranquility Program, which is a warm oil therapy blending Thai massage with modern haircare (3,500 baht; ₹9,262). The philosophy is less is more for silky frizz-free tresses.

Anti-ageing, weight loss and longevity solutions

For those seeking deeper, long-term wellness interventions, 120 Wellness Villa in Bueng Kham Phroi offers three categories of medical-grade programs:

Advanced Wellness: Focused on cell therapy and specialised antioxidants

Healthy Group: Emphasising regenerative medicine for long-term vitality

Chronic Conditions Group: Using functional and lifestyle medicine to target root causes of disease

“We tailor programmes based on individual needs, from weight control and peptide injections (Wegovy) to stem cell treatments for joint issues and IV therapies beginning from 4,500 baht ₹11,909),” explains Dr Jutos Jakkaichawadol, a preventive medicine specialist.

Another rising trend is the Quick Slim Ball offered by CH9 Wellness Center on Kingkaew Road. Price begins at 10,000 baht ( ₹26,466) and known as the Allurion Gastric Balloon, it is non-surgical and involves swallowing a balloon that expands in the stomach to limit food intake. “Patients can expect to lose 10–15% of their total body weight in just four months,” says Apinan Chuajai, assistant director, adding “Our team also supports behavioural change for lasting impact.”

The author’s trip was sponsored by The Tourism Authority of Thailand