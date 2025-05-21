InternationalTeaDay:Where tea tells a story

The Postcard: Assam Established in 1875, Durrung Tea Estate is one of Assam’s oldest and most storied plantations, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River. While it has a legacy of producing fine teas, the true charm of the estate lies in its unique setting and rich historical connections. The property also features a charming planter’s bungalow, reflecting the heritage and old-world charm of Assam’s colonial tea days. Its proximity to Kaziranga and Nameri National Parks makes it an ideal base for exploring Assam’s wildlife and natural beauty. The postcard is located in Durrung Tea Estate, Assam’s oldest and most storied plantations, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River.

“Guests can fully immerse themselves in the world of tea during their stay. From walking through tea gardens and participating in tea plucking, to visiting the factory and tasting freshly made teas, the experience is hands-on and immersive. Set within a 1,400-acre tea estate, the property is also home to tea tribes who have lived and worked on the land for generations. We also arrange experiecnes like tea-paired dinners, stargazing amidst the plantations, and storytelling sessions, the true essence of The Postcard Durrung lies in ourtimeless experiences that connect guests to the spirit of Assam. One such experience is a journey to Sengeli Mari Gaon, an off-the-grid village just 45 minutes away, where over 500 women artisans weave wonders using native Eri and Muga silk. Another unforgettable experience is our regional farm-to-table culinary journey, where guests explore our organic garden, handpick fresh produce, and learn to cook traditional Assamese dishes like khar, masor tenga, and pitika with our local chef,” says Akanksha Lamba, co-founder, The Postcard Hotel.

Price: Rs. 35,000 per room, per night

Tranquilitea: Coonoor and Ooty

Situated in Nilgiris, which is home to the highest tea estates in terms of elevation in the world. Elevation leads to cooler climate and thinner air. These factors slow down the growth rate of the bush, giving it more time to develop its flavour. The Nigiri’s has the highest tea estates in the world.

“Our family ventured into tea sometime in the 1930s and started our first tea factory in 1943. I am currently the forth generation in tea. We have multiple properties around the Nilgiris and are mainly into tea but also coffee and spices. The list of activities are carefully curated to capture the essence of the Nilgiri Hills. Everything we offer is an experience from the curated walks around our plantation, guided bird watching walks as well as walks to a Toda Village to meet with the original inhabitants of the Nilgiris and to understand their way of life. The food we serve is also an integral part of the experience and we serve authentic cuisine of the local Badaga community who are one of the indigenous communities,” says Sandeep Subramani, founder of Tranquilitea.

All the properties of tranquilitea are completely done up in teak and rosewood furniture. “One of our plantation bungalows called ‘The Sanctuary’ does not even have mobile network or internet. We invite our guests instead to lay back, enjoy the gorgeous views, the abundant birdlife, stroll around our estate, soak in the bath tub, enjoy our sumptuous food and completely unwind,” says Subramani.

Price: Starting from Rs. 15,000++ per night

Brij Anayra: Dharamshala, HP

Kangra Orthodox Tea which comes in both green and black varieties makes this region unique. What sets the tea apart is its floral aroma and natural sweetness. The soil, climate, and elevation of the region makes it unique. It’s lighter than Darjeeling tea and much smoother than Assam. And since Kangra tea isn’t mass-produced, it still has that boutique, artisanal quality to it. The estate sits on over 40 acres of land.

“The estate where Brij Anayra is located is over 160 years old. It was built during the British colonial era and used to host viceroys and guests visiting the Kangra Valley—this region was quite popular back then because of its tea plantations. Today, it’s a 12-suite property, surrounded by tea gardens, pine forests, and snow-capped mountains.The place is very personal and quiet—which is exactly what makes it so special. One of the favourites tea acticity is called “Chai Pe Charcha”—inspired by the local tradition of gathering over evening tea. In Himachal, tea isn’t just a drink—it’s a moment to pause, talk, and just be present. Every evening, we set up a tea corner outdoors, sometimes around a bonfire, where we serve fresh Kangra tea paired with traditional Himachali snacks. There’s music, sometimes local folk stories,” says Anant Kumar, founders of Brij Hotels.

The sessions are relaxing and guests get to sample different Kangra teas, both green and black, while learning about how to brew them right and what flavour notes to look out for. “We also offer more in-depth tea appreciation workshops for guests who want to go deeper. Those include learning about the tea-making process, pairing teas with food, and even playing around with your own blend. Every day from 5 PM to 6 PM, we host a Tea Garden Walk, a slow, scenic stroll through the estate’s tea plantations to learn about how tea is grown and picked,” says Kumar.

Price: Rs. 24,000++ per night

The Lodge at Wah: Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

They grow Kangra Orthodox, Green, Oolong, and White Peony teas, and select flavoured teas. The estate boasts of 100% original Camellia Sinensis bushes, with absolutely no clonals. “We also manufacture small batch teas in the traditional style in giant ‘woks’. All of this adds uniqueness to our stellar teas,” says Upasana Todi Prakash, owner of Wah Tea Estate that has been in operation since 1953 when it was taken over by her family, the Prakash family. However, the estate was established in 1857. “Today, the estate is run by the third and fourth generations. Our boutique homestay, The Lodge at Wah, started operations in 2017 and offers guests an immersive and sustainable experience in a working tea garden. What sets us apart is our immersive, slow-living tea experience. From staying in sustainable mud cottages, to walking through organic tea fields, guests don’t just visit — they live the tea life here,” says Prakash.

They have routes marked out that allow guests to meander at their pace through the estate. These walks are rich in birdlife, flora, and panoramic Dhauladhar views. They offer private yoga sessions on request amidst the plantations. Other activities includes: dining under the stars, visit to the organic vegetable and herb garden, local nati music and dance group, cooking classes with Himachali chef and practice making your own momos

Price: Rs. 16,500 per night