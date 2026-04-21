Lucknow Super Giants seek first home win against Rajasthan Royals as players bond; Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one to watch

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their third home ground match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Having lost their first two ties in the state capital—against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans—LSG will be eager to register a win and climb up the points table.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag getting a welcome at hotel, Mukul Choudhary sweat it out the gym, LSG captain Rishabh Pant and RR all-arounder Ravindra Jadeja and Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi bonding with each other(Photos: HT and Instagram/LSG and RR)

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Both teams reached the city on Monday. The RR squad received a royal welcome at The Centrum hotel, while LSG checked into their hotel in Gomti Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, both teams arrived at the Ekana Stadium. There were moments of bonhomie and nostalgia when former LSG member Ravi Bishnoi was seen warmly hugging his former coach Justin Langer at the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, both teams arrived at the Ekana Stadium. There were moments of bonhomie and nostalgia when former LSG member Ravi Bishnoi was seen warmly hugging his former coach Justin Langer at the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chit-chat between LSG captain Rishabh Pant and RR all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a sight to behold. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, star attraction Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and other players were seen bonding with each other during the practice session under the floodlights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chit-chat between LSG captain Rishabh Pant and RR all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a sight to behold. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, star attraction Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and other players were seen bonding with each other during the practice session under the floodlights. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Connecting with locals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Connecting with locals {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek Singh, a member of the LSG Brigade fan army, is hopeful that their home team will make their supporters proud by winning the tie. “We are hoping for a great show. As a cricket fan, I’m keen to watch Yashasvi, Vaibhav, and Riyan Parag (captain) play in Lucknow, but as an LSG supporter, I want our home team to beat the Royals and climb up the table so we can make it to the Super Eight.”

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Another LSG supporter, Prabhav Tripathi, a student, says, “It’ll be great to see the new batting sensation Mukul Choudhary score runs at home. I’m also keen to watch firebrand fast bowler Mayank Yadav in action, breaking wickets.”

The LSG management is also making efforts to connect more with locals and build their support base for the team.

“With a new logo, refreshed jersey, iconic murals, m-tickets, inclusivity for senior citizens, local engagement, and fan army integration, we are connecting with fans in Lucknow in a big way,” says LSG’s chief executive officer, Vinay Chopra.

Many firsts this time:

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LSG Cup: A city-wide school cricket tournament saw participation from several schools in Lucknow to nurture talent and connect with budding players.

Iconic murals: A series of striking murals across key locations in Lucknow, celebrating the spirit, energy, and identity of the franchise.

Fan army: The membership plan provides exclusive merchandise and collectibles, priority access to match tickets, special fan experiences, meet-and-greet opportunities, and access to curated LSG events.

M-tickets: Introduced mobile tickets to skip physical counters, providing faster and secured entry to the stadium. For fan inclusivity, special queues for senior citizens and women have been introduced on match days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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