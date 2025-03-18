Managing masses: Are bans and taxes enough to battle over tourism?

As tourism continues to grow around the world, balancing development with environmental and community preservation has become urgent. Many tourist hotspots are now grappling with the effects of overcrowding, environmental degradation, and the rising cost of living for locals. A beach in Valencia, Spain(Photo: AFP)

As a result, governments across the globe are taking a heavy-handed approach to avert future calamity.

On March 17, it was announced that hikers on Mount Fuji’s four trails will be charged a 4,000 yen ( ₹2,312) fee to tackle overcrowding and environmental concerns.

Similarly, back home, the Sikkim government recently enforced a ₹50 tourist fee for visitors. It will be used to fund infrastructural improvements such as road connectivity and tourist amenities.

‘Bans are not a cure’

Travel blogger Divya Hasti reflects, “While taxes and bans can help manage overtourism, they are more of a cure than a preventive measure. Higher prices may lead travellers to ask, ‘Is it worth the cost?’ Though it may reduce some traffic, the growing desire to travel will likely keep popular destinations crowded.” She also adds, “The shift in mindset must come from travellers too. We all want to explore the world, but it’s crucial to ask ourselves, ‘How can I be a better traveller?’"

‘Time for responsible tourism’

Another travel content creator Himanshu Saini shares, “To promote responsible tourism, it’s essential to have resources in place that support sustainable practices and benefit local communities. While tourism generates revenue, it’s crucial to consider its impact on residents, who often shoulder the consequences without sharing in the economic gains."

How to be a better traveller

Varun Sarda, CEO of Velocity.travel, adds, “India needs controlled access around major landmarks to reduce congestion and pollution. The government must also organise food vendors and hawkers into designated zones with waste management systems to prevent overcrowding and littering. Travellers can support this by choosing green transport, respecting local guidelines, and adopting sustainable practices to help preserve these destinations.”

Other cities’ solution to overtourism:

Due to shrinking natural springs, some Japanese bathhouses shut down temporarily in February, forcing municipalities to implement a water cap.

Bali, Indonesia has started tourism caps on certain regions, and environmental awareness campaigns.

In 2024, Paris, France, started limited access to landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, increased tourism taxes, the city is promoting less-visited areas.

The mayor of Nice backtracked on March 1, sharply limiting visits by large cruise ships to avoid overtourism in the French Riviera city.

In September last year, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced measures aimed at addressing the negative impact of overtourism as visitors continue to arrive in record numbers in the post-pandemic era.

Amsterdam, Netherlands is limiting access to popular areas like the Red Light District. It has also raised tourism taxes and stricter rental regulations implemented in 2024.

Kyoto, Japan has increased entrance fees for popular sites like Kiyomizu-dera. There is limited access during peak seasons planned for 2025.