Warm your soul in Mizoram with the Winter Festival — and more!

Not just the festival, but the Mizo state also happens to be a rich repository of several roads, less taken. Steeping your senses in nature simply doesn't come as an option here, even when it comes to the cityscape — Aizwal's Taiwang River Valley is a great example of this, though the Mizoram State Museum and KV Paradise are splendid man-made attractions. Other attractions include Thenzawl's Vantawng Waterfall and handloom ecosystem, Reiek's Khuangchera Puk cave and Dampa Tiger Reserve, Hmuifang Mountain's treks to Sumsuih, Chawilung, Maubuang, Thiak, Sateek, and Sialsuk villages, Lunglei's Karbafuli river valley and Champhai's Letha mountain range. So when it comes to napping in nature's lap, you truly will be spoilt for choice.

Mizoram, widely regarded as one of Northeast India’s most picturesque states, is extending the warmth and charm of their own little slice of heaven, with the launch of an expanded Winter Festival 2025 and a lineup of celebratory events extending into early January. Designed to showcase Mizoram as an attractive seasonal destination for both domestic and international visitors — particularly those in search of rich cultural experiences, adventure tourism, and meaningful community engagement. This initiative reflects a deliberate shift toward weaving festive celebrations into the quaint state's image as a bucket list destination, supplemented by their rich but nestled culture. One thing truly remarkable about the lineup? The state's efforts to marry the itinerary with sustainable tourism, adventure travel, local livelihood generation, and community-based hospitality.

Circling back to the Winter Festival this year, it will be hosted at the Lammual grounds from December 15 to December 20. A Christmas-themed celebration also awaits soon after on December 23. Finally, the festivities move beyond city limits post-New years in early January with the Cherry Blossom celebrations set to be held at Phuaibuang.

Is the 'land of the whispering winds' then, calling out to you this weekend?