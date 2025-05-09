Operation Sindoor: ‘Boycott Azerbaijan, Turkey’ calls take over social media

For many Indian travellers, Azerbaijan and Turkey had fast become favourites — with their history, architecture and relatively accessible travel options. But a shift in geopolitical winds is now casting a shadow on holiday plans. Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry issued a statement backing Pakistan, saying, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan.” Turkey soon followed with similar remarks

It began in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military response to the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The operation targeted terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sending a strong message against cross-border terrorism. In the aftermath, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry issued a statement backing Pakistan, saying, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan.” Turkey soon followed with similar remarks.

Well, #BoycottAzerbaijan has begun trending across social media platforms, with users demanding why Indian travellers should spend their money in countries that openly support adversaries of the nation. Many not only cancelled trips but also urged fellow citizens to reconsider travel plans, calling for a show of unity through economic choices.

Tourism takes a hit

This backlash could derail a growing tourism trend. Turkey welcomed around 2,70,000 Indian tourists in 2024 and was expecting 350,000 visitors in 2025, according to Turkish tourism authorities — a 20.7% year-on-year jump. Those projections may now be under threat.

Several companies in the Indian travel ecosystem have already taken action: Goa Villas, a homestay company, announced it had cut ties with Turkish Airlines and would no longer accommodate Turkish citizens.

EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest travel platforms, advised travellers to avoid Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing security and diplomatic concerns. Pickyourtrail, a customised holiday platform, paused all bookings to both countries as a symbolic move against their public support for Pakistan.

“There’s genuine concern among our clients,” said travel agent Loretta Nadar of Made in Banaras, who cancelled a group tour to Azerbaijan and Turkey: “We refunded everyone and stopped dealing with agents from those regions.”

Even, Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox & Kings, said, "Given recent developments, we’re pausing all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey. We urge Indian travellers to avoid non-essential trips to these destinations until the geopolitical situation becomes clearer and more aligned with national interests.

Voices of reason

Not everyone is pressing pause. EK Gupta of Soul Voyage believes this may be a temporary phase. “Tourists will go where they want. It’s their choice. Our job is not to police their travel decisions.”

Meanwhile, some travellers currently in the region report no visible threat on the ground. “We’ve been safe and people have been helpful,” said Pratishtha Kaura, currently holidaying in Turkey.

