Operation Sindoor: Lowdown on how to move about travel safely

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2025 10:19 PM IST

Amid travel restrictions because of Operation Sindoor, here’s a lowdown on how to move about safely

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, as many as 200 flights were cancelled yesterday with nearly 20 airports temporarily closed at the time of going to press. As per aviation sources, airports such as Dharamshala (Himachal, Leh, Jammu and Srinagar, Amritsar, Bikaner, and Hindon in Delhi NCR are the affected by the implementation. 

Careful planning, heightened awareness, and a strong understanding of safety protocols are essential while travelling(Photo: Adobe Stock)
Careful planning, heightened awareness, and a strong understanding of safety protocols are essential while travelling. Make sure to check latest updates from airlines and tourism boards.

Careful planning, heightened awareness, and a strong understanding of safety protocols are essential while travelling. Make sure to check latest updates from airlines and tourism boards.

Tourism in a flux: Experts share tips to mitigate travels

Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox & Kings, shares, “In moments like these, when geopolitical tensions are high, travellers need to balance their desire to explore with an understanding of the broader landscape. It’s not just about where you go, but when and how. Right now, travellers should reconsider non-essential travel to certain domestic regions like Kashmir, parts of Jammu, Leh, and Amritsar.”

Travel blogger Deepanshu Soni opines, “The ripple effect may cause disruptions at other airports as airlines adjust their schedules. Additionally, increased security measures at airports and terminals could result in longer wait times for travellers both outside and inside the terminals.”

Hari Ganapathy, co-founder, Pickyourtrail, suggests, “Before setting off, monitor news from reliable sources and register with your country’s embassy alert system to receive real-time updates. Keep digital and physical copies of passports, visas, insurance, etc. Avoid known conflict zones and border regions, and refrain from posting sensitive content online. Follow tourism boards and embassy accounts.”

Free stay for stranded tourists in Leh

Former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal posted on X, “Amid ongoing flight disruptions, the All Ladakh Hotel & Guesthouses Association, Leh has decided to offer complimentary stays to stranded tourists at their current hotels - a true reflection of Ladakh’s spirit of hospitality and patriotism. (sic)”

Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman

News / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Operation Sindoor: Lowdown on how to move about travel safely
