Rajasthan’s musical festival, Singing Sand to open from November 22nd

Rajasthan’s first micro-experiential folk music fest – Singing Sands will open on November 22nd till 24th at Shekhawati, a town located 115 kms from Jaipur. The first edition of the festival will showcase multiple experiences celebrating the culture, music, folk artists and delicacies of Rajasthan. The first edition of the festival will showcase multiple experiences celebrating the culture, music, folk artists and delicacies of Rajasthan.

Organised by Rajasthan-based entrepreneurs Smriti and Naveen Tripathi, the event is led by Vinod Joshi, an expert on Rajasthan’s music and culture, who has designed over 50 unique festivals and events over the last 20 years.

“The artists performing, singing and dancing in the festival are the keepers of a legacy passed down through generations. Their music, older than anything you see around you, is almost untouched by the modern world”, said Vinod Joshi, Festival Director, Singing Sands.

The festival will be held against the backdrop of the historic 275-year-old fortress of Dundlod and feature renowned regional artists with celebrated lineage. The Dundlod Fort is a testament to Rajput artistry and splendour, with courtyards, open terraces, and serene spaces providing the perfect backdrop for intimate musical experiences.

Besides soulful folk music, the niche experiences over two days will include interacting and engaging with local artisans, creating local crafts and indulging in the most mouth-watering traditional delicacies. A key attraction to the experiential fest will include a visit to Thakur Raghuvendra Singh’s stud farm, which houses one of the best horse safaris in the world. The farm is renowned for its majestic Marwari horses. This apart, visitors can take a Heritage Walk through the village.

Under the guidance of master musicians, visitors can try their hands on instruments like the Kamaycha, the Algoza, and the Morchang. They can also learn about local ingredients, recipes and culinary traditions.

No journey to Shekhawati is complete without exploring the havelis, the traditional mansions built by local merchants during the 19th and early 20th centuries. As a part of the festival, participants will get to visit a stunning haveli now restored into a museum. A stroll through the haveli’s decorative courtyard and rooms will be like stepping back into history to see the intriguing lives of the resident families, with their legacy carefully preserved.