This 11-year-old’s dance on a boat turned into a viral trend, and then a government title: Meet ‘aura farmer’ Dika

If you have a social media account and a debilitating addiction to scrolling, like most of us do, chances are you've seen that kid, the on dancing on the tip of a boat. Meet Rayyan Arkan Dikha, or just Dika, the 11-year-old sensation from Indonesia who’s been dubbed the ultimate “aura farmer” by the internet. Meet Rayyan Arkan Dikha

Dika went viral earlier this year after a video showed him dancing effortlessly on the bow of a boat during Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat race held annually in the Indonesian province of Riau. The clip, posted by TikTok user Lensa Rams, exploded online, with Dika’s slick sunglasses, calm expression, and hypnotic movements instantly capturing hearts worldwide.

He’s not just vibing for fun, though; he’s what’s known in the tradition as a Tukang Tari, or dancer, whose job is to inspire the rowers throughout the race. Each boat has its own Tukang Tari, but Dika’s performance has become symbolic of the entire festival. And for good reason, he’s been doing this since he was 9.

The internet, of course, did what it does best: turned the moment into a meme, a trend, and a cultural moment. From NFL star Travis Kelce jokingly comparing his own moves to Dika’s (in a post that racked up 13 million views), to baseball team Party Animals recreating the dance on a field, to Diego Luna of the U.S. men’s soccer team busting out the moves after a goal, Dika’s influence is everywhere.

So, what is aura farming?

Basically, the higher your aura, the cooler you are. And kids have always wanted to be cool, which is why there has to be a way to farm it, right? According to the Guardian's Bertin Huynh and Luca Ittimani here's how to aura farm: “By the simple act of being cool or mysterious: striking a cool pose, or performing great feats of coolness – a strike when you go bowling, flawlessly landing rubbish in the bin from 5 metres away, or completing a new personal best at the gym.”

The phrase itself took off last year, in the context of anime characters and influencers who do repetitive, confident things just to look cool. Think stoic glances, signature gestures, or — like Dika — hypnotic dancing in dramatic settings.

From meme to ambassador

Dika’s viral fame has translated into real-life recognition. Last week, the government of Riau named him a tourism ambassador, praising his ability to inspire local kids to engage with their culture. Governor Abdul Wahid even awarded Dika a scholarship worth 20 million rupiah (about $1,200) toward his education. The ceremony featured none other than Dika himself, dancing alongside the governor.

“Wow, I’m so happy,” Dika said in Indonesian in the government’s official announcement. “I never imagined I’d meet the governor.” And with Pacu Jalur set to return next month, Dika’s moment is far from over.