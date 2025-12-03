This is all you need to pack like a pro for your next trip: The 5-4-3-2-1 packing rule

It’s strangely hard to resist packing that one top that never gets worn but always ends up in the suitcase just in case. If your suitcase looks like a cautionary tale every time you travel the viral 5-4-3-2-1 packing rule is about to be your new favourite travel hack. The method has gained momentum on social media for a reason: it is practical and saves you from fashion crisis breakdowns during your trip. Your shortcut to effortless outfits and zero suitcase regret

Whether you're heading for a weekend getaway or a week long itinerary, here’s how to follow it effortlessly:

Five tops Choose five tops you can mix and match without thinking. Stick to outfits that layer well and work across activities: a classic white tee, a striped long-sleeve, a tank for layering, a lightweight top, and one “fun” piece; sequins, metallics, or a bold statement print for evenings and unexpected plans.

Everything should match everything. If one top refuses to play well with the rest, it doesn’t make the cut.