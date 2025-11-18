Thread by thread: Five slow fashion experiences across India

When art explorer Simeen Kaleem recently shared on instagram that she spent 100 hours in Lucknow learning authentic chikankari, one comment summed up what many were thinking: “It must be amazing to learn all of this from the source.” The post got over 11K shares, capturing the growing movement of people wanting to understand fashion by meeting its makers.

In the era of trends and purchases just a tap away, fashion’s relationship with sustainability has become increasingly fractured. According to earth.org, a non-profit environmental news organisation, today’s fashion industry emits more greenhouse gases than international flights and shipping combined, and uses one-fifth of the world’s wastewater through dyeing alone. The growing slow fashion movement, however, is beginning to mend that bond, thread by thread.

India, home to one of the oldest textile traditions in the world, is now seeing a revival in handloom literacy. Beyond the museums and designer ateliers, several workshops and villages are opening their doors to travellers curious about the craft itself, inviting them to watch, spin, dye and even weave alongside artisans. “When we first launched this workshop, all twenty slots were filled. You could see the spark and the joy of making something with your own hands in everyone there,” says Sathyan, program coordinator at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Chennai when asked about the popularity of such workshops.

From the silk weavers of Varanasi to the cotton sarees of Bhujodi in Gujarat, here are five places across India where you can see the story of slow fashion come alive in real time.

Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand Tucked amid the pine-clad slopes of Kasar Devi in the Kumaon Hills lies Kartavya Karma’s weaving hub, where tradition meets travel. Under the supervision of some 300 artisans, the atelier runs immersive programmes from three to five day bundles ( ₹15,000 for five days) that trace the passage from fibre to fabric. Visitors are invited to spin cotton on the charkha, thread warps of hemp, nettle or jute, and finally weave a muffler or shawl on a handloom, without electric or mechanised power. “When you sit at the loom, you realise every thread is a story,” explains Gaurav Agarwal, the founder of Kartavya Karma. “We aim to revive Himalayan handloom culture and make the visitor not just a spectator, but a craft-learner.”

Nearest airport: Pantnagar airport

Chennai, Tamil Nadu In Chennai, Tula is putting what designer Sushmita R.K calls “the second skin” of garments under the microscope: the fibre, the process and the people. At their hands-on workshops, participants trace its full lineage from rain-fed desi cotton to charkha spinning, from natural dyes to hand-woven cloth. “Textiles are the second largest polluter after oil. The Nila River in Tamil Nadu has died under synthetic dye loads. We tell the participants everything to make them more aware,” says Sushmita. “We explain how rural incomes collapse when hybrids and synthetics dominate the market.” In their workshops, priced from ₹500 to ₹2000 based on the selection, the spinning becomes meditative by helping the participants slow down the pace and sharpen their observation. With a 1000-year-old tradition of deriving colors from non-polluting renewable plant sources like bark, leaves, flowers, roots and age-old art of handspinning using amber charkha, Tula highlights the skills required for making clothes from organic rainfed desi cotton. As a non-profit that aims to raise more awareness, Tula also runs coconut-shell-button workshops, natural-dye labs and talks on micro-fabrics and plastic rain textiles.

Nearest airport: Chennai International Airport